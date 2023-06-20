Lisa Loeb With Pete Muller And The Kindred Souls Play City Winery Boston, July 19

Lisa recently released her 15th album, A Simple Trick To Happiness, to stellar reviews from critics and fans.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

City Winery Boston presents An Intimate Evening with Lisa Loeb and Pete Muller and the Kindred Souls live in concert on Wednesday, July 19th at 7:30 PM. Tickets and information are available at citywineryboston.com.

 

GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb, is also a touring musician,  SiriusXM daily radio host, and philanthropist who started her career with the platinum-selling hit song Stay (I Missed You) from the film Reality Bites. Pete Muller and The Kindred Souls blend folk intimacy with classic pop charm and jazz sophistication to deliver organic, harmony-rich performances that explore the crossroads of American roots and soul music.

Lisa recently released her 15th album, A Simple Trick To Happiness, to stellar reviews from critics and fans, and followed the release of this album with the debut of her new musical, Together Apart, which she co-wrote and co-produced with over 100 of her fellow Brown University alums to raise money for The Actors Fund. The musical received attention from prestigious outlets like The New York Times, Vanity Fair, People and Playbill.

 

Other highlights and appearances include a collaboration with Ziggy Marley on the song and video for Music Is In Everything, as well as her cover of Bright Eyes' First Day of My Life, which was exclusively premiered through Rolling Stone magazine, and Love Never Dies, an original song she wrote and recorded as a theme song to accompany acclaimed author James Patterson's latest novel, Sophia, Princess Among Beasts.

Lisa is also well known to parents and kids for her five children's albums and two illustrated children's books with music. She collaborated to develop and write the children's musical Camp Kappawanna which debuted at New York City's Atlantic Theater Company. Inspired by her own love of summer camp, in 2008, Lisa started The Camp Lisa Foundation, which sends underserved kids to summer camp. In 2015, The American Camp Association of New England named Lisa Loeb their Camp Champions Honoree with a gala celebration at Fenway Park. 

 

Pete Muller and The Kindred Souls blend folk intimacy with classic pop charm and jazz sophistication to deliver organic, harmony-rich performances that explore the crossroads of American roots and soul music.  Muller, a “math whiz” who revolutionized the way Wall Street works through applied mathematics, left a career in finance a decade ago to return to his first love, music.  In addition to his successful recording and performing career, Pete Muller is an integral part of the public/private partnership along with Berklee College of Music and the City of New York to save, renovate and relaunch the famed Power Station Studio in New York as a world-class recording and education facility..

 

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. 

 

Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Hudson Valley. There are also four other concepts run by the company: City Vineyard at Pier 26, City Winery at Rockefeller Center, City Winery Chicago at the Riverwalk, and City Winery Greenway in Boston.

 

Lisa Loeb with Pete Muller and the Kindred Souls play City Winery Boston Wednesday, July 19th at 7:30pm (doors open at 5:30pm).  To purchase tickets and a complete schedule of upcoming shows and events at City Winery Boston visit citywinery.com/boston.




