Lake George Dinner Theatre's I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Opens This Week

Lake George Dinner Theatre's 57th season opens with the musical hit, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change with book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, music by Jimmy Roberts, and orchestrations by Doug Katsaros running July 12 through August 31, 2024 at the Holiday Inn Resort in Lake George, NY.

Artistic Director Jarel Davidow says, "I am excited to bring a musical comedy back to our stage for the first time in 34 years and I Love You, You're Perfect Now Change is the perfect show. It's a fast-moving and hilarious musical revue all about relationships, dating, and romance."

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is the second longest running musical in off-Broadway history. Through songs and vignettes, this hilarious and relatable musical explores the truths and myths behind love, dating, marriage, kids, and everything in between. It pays tribute to those who have loved and lost and reveals the agonizing triumphs and uproarious tribulations of dating and love in our modern world.

The international hit has been translated into at least 17 languages and has delighted audiences all over the world. We are excited to bring it to our stage this season for audiences to fall in love with all over again. The multi-talented ensemble cast includes local native Alexandra Cooke, Nicholas Grevera, Myles McHale and Katie Sweeney with John Benware on the piano. Alexandra Cooke was seen on stage last season at Adirondack Theatre Festival, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Lake George Dinner Theatre stage. Myles McHale's credits include Mean Girls on Broadway and is a stellar addition to this top-notch cast. Rounding out this four-person ensemble are the hilarious and talented Nicholas Grevera and Katie Sweeney.

Lake George Dinner Theatre offers seven performances per week with matinee shows on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and evening shows on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Seating for the matinee begins with lunch at 11:30 am with the performance at 1:00 pm. The evening show begins with dinner at 6:00 pm followed by the performance at 7:30 pm. Meal choices for both shows are: Center Cut Bone in Pork Chop, Chicken Française, Faroe Island Salmon or Vegetarian Pasta Primavera. All meals are served with salad, rolls, dessert and coffee or tea.

Tickets are available on our website at https://www.lakegeorgedinnertheatre.org. For more information, contact the Box Office at 518-668-5762 ext. 411. For group sales call the Group Sales Office at 518-668-5762 ext. 421.

Sponsored by the Lake George Area and the Warren County Supervisors.

About Lake George Dinner Theatre

Lake George Dinner Theatre began in 1968 and enters its 57th season this year. In our early days, we were known as "Towers Hall Playhouse", performing in the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George. In 1976, we joined forces with the Holiday Inn Resort in Lake George and The Lake George Dinner Theatre was born. Our mission is to continue the time-honored tradition of quality dining and professional live theatrical entertainment in a uniquely intimate setting that honors the artistic value of lively storytelling. In fact, at 90-120 seats, none of which are more than 35 feet from the stage, we are the most intimate professional dinner theatre in the United States. Lake George Dinner Theatre is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit.

