Julie Pappas Smith to Teach Virtual Floor-Barre and Tap With Marblehead School of Ballet

The Marblehead School of Ballet announced that Broadway performer Julie Pappas Smith has joined the studio, as a special guest instructor, teaching live online Floor-Barre and Tap classes. For several years, Pappas Smith taught master classes in Floor-Barre and musical theatre jazz in the school's acclaimed summer intensive program.

The Floor-Barre class, suitable for ages ten plus and open to all levels, may be beneficial to people experiencing alignment problems or injuries. Floor-Barre can enhance dance technique, while increasing stretch and flexibility. By participating in a range of positions on the floor, the activities decrease stress on the body. Elements are integrated of dance technique, alignment principles, and correct muscle use. The live virtual class takes place on Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. EST.

Students will have fun in the school's new live online Tap class with Pappas Smith. Starting Thursday, May 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. EST, they will work on coordination, rhythms, musicality, basic tap terminology and weight distribution. The class is open to beginners and more advanced students.



Julie Pappas Smith: The North Shore Native began her professional training at MSB. Her lengthy career includes performing in A Chorus Line, Beauty & the Beast, and Showboat, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winners Harold Prince and Susan Stroman. Pappas Smith, a mentor for Zena Rommett Floor-Barre, studied Floor-Barre with world renowned Zena Rommett.



A seasoned performer, her professional career was launched at Walt Disney World and she opened at Epcot Center, as a dancer and singer. Pappas Smith has presented in various shows and events, alongside and opening for Ben Vereen, Maureen McGovern, Carol Lawrence and Debbie Boone, and she also worked for Tokyo Disneyland.



She has been a featured vocalist at the Royal Albert Hall, on cruise lines, and with international and First National Broadway tours across the United States and Europe. She received a BFA from The Boston Conservatory of Music majoring in Musical Theatre.



Register

Students may be register for these virtual live classes on the school's website at bit.ly/3f8YSpw. For further information, call the school at 781-631-6262 or send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com.







