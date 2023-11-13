Journey Tribute Band VOYAGE Comes to Indian Ranch in June 2024

The performance is on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Journey Tribute Band VOYAGE Comes to Indian Ranch in June 2024

The #1 Journey tribute band VOYAGE is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, November 18th at 10:00 AM at Click Here. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $20 through November 24th, while supplies last.

VOYAGE has been hailed by fans and critics alike as the #1 JOURNEY tribute band in the world, performing JOURNEY’s music with chilling accuracy! Since 2005, VOYAGE has dominated America with more sold out shows than any other tribute. 

Singer Hugo, is an absolute dead ringer for Steve Perry, both visually and vocally. He continues to stun fans with his miraculous resemblance, exact mannerisms and

identical voice to Steve. Fans agree that VOYAGE delivers the closest experience to the original Steve Perry fronted lineup. The band also features world class musicians; Robby Hoffman, Greg Smith, Lance Millard and Dana Spellman, who along with Hugo have brought the show to critical acclaim through the many sold out shows as well as private and corporate events

throughout America. 

VOYAGE takes you back to the 80’s era when the timeless music of JOURNEY ruled the airwaves. The talent of these five guys together has brought the meaning of

TRIBUTE to a whole new level. See it to believe it!

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on June 1st. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for VOYAGE on Sunday, June 9, 2024 go on-sale Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $20, November 18th - November 24th. Gates open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online atClick HereClick Here, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office.  All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visitClick Here.




