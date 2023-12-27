Jonathan Richman and Tommy Larkins Come to the Spire Center in March

Jonathan Richman will return to Massachusetts to play at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth for a special show featuring longtime percussionist Tommy Larkins. The acclaimed 70s singer-songwriter has a catalog that spans many genres like proto-punk and naive pop and has been touring for over fifty years. Tickets go on sale on December 30 at 6:00 a.m at Click Here.

A native Bostonian, Richman grew up in Natick, MA, and, in his late teens, traveled to New York in search of his favorite band, The Velvet Underground. He was inspired to start his music career there and began the proto-punk band The Modern Lovers in Boston. The Modern Lovers would often be cited as a precursor to the first wave of punk.

In 1973, the band recorded their only album, which featured some of their most iconic tracks like "Roadrunner," "Pablo Picasso," and "She Cracked." The Sex Pistols famously covered "Roadrunner," but Richmans band parted ways soon after. He returned with a new band in 1977 and a new style featuring a unique acoustic sound.

Richman made his first film appearance with a brief cameo in the Farelly brothers' 1996 film Kingpin (1996), and later received some of his most notable mainstream exposure when he sang tunes such as "True Love is Not Nice" in the movie “There's Something About Mary” (1998).

The Spire Center will host Live! On Stage: Jonathan Richman Featuring Tommy Larkins on the Drums on Tuesday, March 5 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale on December 30 at 6:00 a.m at Click Here. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.