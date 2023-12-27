Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Jonathan Richman and Tommy Larkins Come to the Spire Center in March

The performance is on Tuesday, March 5 at 8:00 p.m.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at American Repertory Thea Photo 1 Photos: First Look at REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL
Review: A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS Tour Brings Music and Fun to Emerson Colonial Theatre Photo 2 Review: A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS Tour Brings Music and Fun to Emerson Colonial Theatre
Photos & Video: Go Inside Opening Night of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R.T. Photo 3 Photos & Video: Inside Opening Night of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES
Video: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez Talk the Making of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICA Photo 4 Video: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez Talk the Making of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL

Jonathan Richman and Tommy Larkins Come to the Spire Center in March

Jonathan Richman will return to Massachusetts to play at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth for a special show featuring longtime percussionist Tommy Larkins. The acclaimed 70s singer-songwriter has a catalog that spans many genres like proto-punk and naive pop and has been touring for over fifty years. Tickets go on sale on December 30 at 6:00 a.m at Click Here

A native Bostonian, Richman grew up in Natick, MA, and, in his late teens, traveled to New York in search of his favorite band, The Velvet Underground. He was inspired to start his music career there and began the proto-punk band The Modern Lovers in Boston. The Modern Lovers would often be cited as a precursor to the first wave of punk. 

In 1973, the band recorded their only album, which featured some of their most iconic tracks like "Roadrunner," "Pablo Picasso," and "She Cracked." The Sex Pistols famously covered "Roadrunner," but Richmans band parted ways soon after. He returned with a new band in 1977 and a new style featuring a unique acoustic sound. 

Richman made his first film appearance with a brief cameo in the Farelly brothers' 1996 film Kingpin (1996), and later received some of his most notable mainstream exposure when he sang tunes such as "True Love is Not Nice" in the movie “There's Something About Mary” (1998).

The Spire Center will host Live! On Stage: Jonathan Richman Featuring Tommy Larkins on the Drums on Tuesday, March 5 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale on December 30 at 6:00 a.m at Click Here. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Boston Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Boston Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Berkshires Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Berkshires Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA Announces Uncle Johns Banjo, Donna The Bu Photo
Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA Announces Uncle John's Banjo, Donna The Buffalo, And Many More

Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA announces new shows including Uncle John's Banjo, Donna The Buffalo, Joe Louis Walker, A Band Of Brothers, Peter Rowan, and The Smack Dabs.

4
The Coolidge Corner Theatre Announces Winter / Spring 2024 Lineup Of Weekly Kids Shows Photo
The Coolidge Corner Theatre Announces Winter / Spring 2024 Lineup Of Weekly Kids' Shows

The Coolidge Corner Theatre (‘the Coolidge') has announced the winter/spring 2024 lineup of its weekly Kids' Shows. Sure to delight all ages, the new season launches on Sunday, January 7 at 10:30am with a live performance by The Stacey Peasley Band.

More Hot Stories For You

Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA Announces Uncle John's Banjo, Donna The Buffalo, And Many MoreSpire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA Announces Uncle John's Banjo, Donna The Buffalo, And Many More
The Coolidge Corner Theatre Announces Winter / Spring 2024 Lineup Of Weekly Kids' ShowsThe Coolidge Corner Theatre Announces Winter / Spring 2024 Lineup Of Weekly Kids' Shows
The Huntington Hosts Immersive STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHTThe Huntington Hosts Immersive STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT
Rhythm Future Quartet Comes to the Spire Center in JanuaryRhythm Future Quartet Comes to the Spire Center in January

Videos

Watch a Scene from Ken Ludwig's THE GAME'S AFOOT: HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS at Lyric Stage Video
Watch a Scene from Ken Ludwig's THE GAME'S AFOOT: HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS at Lyric Stage
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show Video
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (2/04-2/04)Tracker
Evil Dead The Musical HD in Boston Evil Dead The Musical HD
Boston Center for the Arts (1/25-2/25)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
THT Rep presents Judith in Boston THT Rep presents Judith
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (4/20-5/10)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Boston Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Emerson Colonial Theatre (1/19-1/21)
Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience in Boston Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience
Emerson Colonial Theatre (3/09-3/09)VIDEOS
Giselle in Boston Giselle
Emerson Colonial Theatre (2/23-2/23)
My Fair Lady in Boston My Fair Lady
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts (2/16-2/18)
A Wrinkle in Time in Boston A Wrinkle in Time
Wheelock Family Theatre (4/13-5/11)
Duel Reality in Boston Duel Reality
Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre (2/07-2/18)
The Simon & Garfunkel Story in Boston The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Emerson Colonial Theatre (2/24-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You