Jonathan Prince Sculpture Exhibit Opens at Chesterwood

Elemental Matters: The Sculpture of Jonathan Prince, will be on view July 1 - October 24, 2022 at Chesterwood. Featuring 12 monumental outdoor sculptures by Prince, Elemental Matters is Chesterwood's 44th annual contemporary sculpture show.

A site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Chesterwood is the former summer home and studio of sculptor Daniel Chester French in Stockbridge, MA. French (1850-1931), best known for his statue of Abraham Lincoln in the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.



For more information on the exhibition, please visit Chesterwood's website.