Interview: Tony Award-Winner Kelli O'Hara Talks Taking The Stage At Tanglewood

In what can only be described as a perfect match between performer and venue, Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara (“The King and I”) will appear in concert, with Dan Lipton on piano, in the glorious and intimate setting of Seiji Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood in Lenox/Stockbridge on August 22.

The always in-demand O’Hara is fresh from this summer’s world-premiere engagement of the new Adam Guettel–Craig Lucas musical “Days of Wine and Roses” at the Atlantic Theatre Company, where her haunting portrayal of a woman whose alcoholism sends her into a downward spiral provided the show’s most impactful emotional wallop.

The dramatic musical was the latest in O’Hara’s impressive canon of leading roles in stage musical adaptations of movie dramas, including “Sweet Smell of Success” (2002), the 2005 Guettel Lucas musical “The Light in the Piazza” (2005), “Far from Heaven” (2013), and “The Bridges of Madison County” (2014). These, of course, stand alongside O’Hara’s acclaimed work in 2012’s “Nice Work if You Can Get It,” as well as the Broadway revivals of “Kiss Me Kate” (2019), “South Pacific” (2008), “The Pajama Game” (2006), and “Follies” (2001).

With seven Tony nominations to date, and her 2015 win as Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Anna in the Lincoln Center Theater revival of “The King and I,” O’Hara is a well- established Broadway luminary whose considerable talent has enabled her also to flourish in films, television, and classical music.

In 2015, the Oklahoma native made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehar's “The Merry Widow,” opposite Renée Fleming, and in 2018 returned as Despina in Mozart's “Cosi Fan Tutte.” She was last seen at the Metropolitan Opera in the world premiere of Kevin Puts’ “The Hours,” as Laura Brown. On television, she is currently featured as Aurora Fane on the hit Max series “The Gilded Age,” while her other film and television credits include “Sex & the City 2,” NBC-TV’s “Peter Pan Live!” and the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.”

O’Hara was heading home from her family vacation when she checked in about her plans for Tanglewood, "Days of Wine and Roses," and more.

How are you enjoying what can only be described as a well-earned, much-deserved vacation?

Indeed, it’s been a long time coming, and my family and I are having a wonderful time.

What’s been your favorite part of this European trip?

It’s always a wonderful opportunity to experience new ways of life with my children. The life in a small, medieval, French village is vastly different from home, of course. The kids get a chance to just explore and learn, and now, on our way home, we are back in Barcelona seeing Gaudi architecture and taking in flamenco. It’s been a blast!

You’re known for changing things up on your set list. What do you have planned for your upcoming concert at Tanglewood?

My music director, Dan Lipton, and I like to arrive at a venue, get a feel for the space, and then set the list. I always include my very favorite pieces, ones that might be expected, but I might change the order or make small additions or subtractions based on the feeling I get. I like to include personal stories and songs that are mostly familiar to an audience, but then I add some new ones as well.

You’ve had tremendous success in book shows. What makes concerts different? What do you like best about them?

In musicals, I am playing a character. In these concerts, I am introducing myself, my experiences, lessons and stories I have collected over the years. I like the chance to let people know a bit more about my own story in and out of these shows.

Earlier this summer, you starred in the world premiere of the new musical “Days of Wine and Roses,” for the Atlantic Theater Company. What was that experience like for you?

It was a true labor of love and a long-awaited dream come true. The idea has been brewing for 21 years. It was well worth the wait.

You first worked with your “Days of Wine and Roses” co-star Brian D’Arcy James in the 2002 Broadway production of “Sweet Smell of Success.” What was it like being reunited with him on stage?

Well, to be honest, I could not wait to work with him again, so I asked Adam Guettel to write this show in 2002 for Brian and me. Brian and I have worked together in concerts and other things over the years since, but this is our first time back together as co-stars. We have done readings and workshops of the show along the way and have been so proud to finally bring it to the stage.

Late last month, you took to Instagram to jubilantly announce plans for a “Days of Wine and Roses” cast album. How is that going? When might it be released?

We had a wonderful time making the album. I’m not sure how long the post-production process will take, but I can’t wait for its release.

