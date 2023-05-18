Handel and Haydn Society Names Michele Adams New Youth Chorale and Concert Choir Conductor

The Handel and Haydn Society has named Michele Adams as the newest H+H Youth Choruses Conductor. Adams will take over her new role leading the Youth Chorale and Concert Choir on July 1, 2023 as HHYC prepares for its 30th anniversary. The announcement comes as the H+H Youth Choruses prepare for their annual Spring Concert, May 21, 2023 at Roxbury Community College Media Arts Center. The concert will feature all seven H+H Youth Choruses ensembles performing an eclectic mix of works including folk songs and spirituals to works by Franz Schubert and Ellen Voth. The event runs from 3-4:30PM and is open to the public.

Michele Adams holds a degree in Music Education from the University of South Carolina and a Masters in Choral Conducting from Florida State. She is currently the Executive Director of the Performing Arts Center of MetroWest. She previously worked for nearly a decade as the Director of Choirs and Assistant Artistic Director of the Boston Children's Chorus. She also served as the Choral Conductor of the Nebraska Children's Chorus. Adams worked closely with Resident Conductor of the H+H Chorus Anthony Trecek-King in Nebraska and then again with the Boston Children's Chorus.

"Michele is incredibly respected in the youth choral community, not simply because she is fantastic at her job, but because she truly cares for the kids that come through her programs," said Dr. Anthony Trecek-King, H+H Resident Conductor. "Everyone at H+H is excited to see her impact through the Youth Choruses program as she helps shape the next generation of choral artists."

The Handel and Haydn Society Youth Choruses provide vocal training and exciting choral performance opportunities for talented singers in grades 2-12 or taking a gap year, who may advance through seven ensembles based on age and experience. All students participate in musicianship classes that focus on the development of sight-singing, aural skills, and music literacy. H+H Youth Choruses regularly perform with the Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus at Symphony Hall and other prestigious venues. H+H Youth Choruses are a component of the Karen S. and George D. Levy Education Program.