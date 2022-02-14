Handel And Haydn Society Presents Bach + Vivaldi Gloria

The Handel and Haydn Society celebrates the joys of Baroque music with Bach + Vivaldi Gloria. The program features three crown jewels of the Baroque era: Vivaldi's sunny Gloria; CPE Bach's Magnificat, featuring festive trumpets and drums; and J.S. Bach's radiant Orchestral Suite No. 1. The H+H Orchestra and Chorus will be joined by soprano Joélle Harvey, tenor Nicholas Phan, baritone Tyler Duncan, and conductor Jonathan Cohen, founder and artistic director of Arcangelo and leader of Quebec's Les Violons du Roy. The concerts will take place Friday, April 1st at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 3rd at 3 p.m. at Symphony Hall in Boston.

The performance will begin with Vivaldi's Gloria. Written while Vivaldi was working in Venice at the beginning of the 18th century, the piece features the ethereal "Domine Deus" movement which will be performed by American soprano Joélle Harvey, recognized as one of the most exceptional talents of her generation.

J.S. Bach's light and cheerful Orchestral Suite No. 1 will delight the audience with its set of elegant and captivating dances. Written in the latter half of his life while Bach was living in Leipzig, the Orchestral Suite will showcase the H+H musicians' phenomenal technical abilities.

The concert will then move from father to son with C.P.E. Bach's Magnificat. Composed in 1749 while Bach was a harpsichordist for Fredrick the Great, the piece is noted for its trumpets and drums, which will join the chorus and soloists Harvey, Phan, and Duncan. Phan has been called "one of the world's most remarkable singers," while Duncan has performed worldwide to great acclaim in both opera and concert repertoire.

Jonathan Cohen has forged a remarkable career as a conductor, well known for his passion and commitment to chamber music. He is Artistic Director of Arcangelo, Music Director of Les Violons du Roy, Artistic Director of Tetbury Festival and Artistic Partner of the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra.

H+H is dedicated to following historically informed performance traditions of Baroque and Classical music, creating a sound every bit as fresh and contemporary as when the music was first written. Performing on period instruments, the H+H orchestra brings an exhilarating sound to the original compositions.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 617.266.3605, or visiting handelandhaydn.org. Student and group discounts are also available. All individuals at Symphony Hall will be required to show proof of vaccination and to wear a mask at all times.