Handel And Haydn Society Announces Cancellation Of Vivaldi The Four Seasons

Following the CDC guidelines to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Handel and Haydn Society has canceled both performances of Vivaldi The Four Seasons set to take place May 1 + 3 at Symphony Hall. H+H will reschedule this performance for a future season.

In addition, the H+H Society Ball Gala, scheduled for May 2, will be postponed.

The Handel and Haydn Society will provide updates on its website and social media channels including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

The Handel and Haydn Society previously canceled the performances of Bach St. Matthew Passion on April 3 + 5 at Symphony Hall. Fans are able to listen to a 2015 recording of this piece, as well as other performances by the H+H Orchestra and Chorus, online at the H+H Listening Room.

H+H asks its ticket holders to allow H+H to consider the value of their tickets as a donation to help it compensate musicians who are losing revenue due to this cancellation; the organization will send out acknowledgements of these donations for tax purposes. Ticketholders who want a refund are asked to email the box office at boxoffice@handelandhaydn.org or call 617.266.3605, Monday - Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM.

Handel and Haydn's 2020-21 Season Performances include:

Brahms A German Requiem September 25 + 27, 2020 Symphony Hall

Bach + Vivaldi Gloria October 23 + 25, 2020 Symphony Hall

Handel Messiah November 27 + 28 + 29, 2020 Symphony Hall

Bach Christmas December 17 + 20, 2020 Jordan Hall

Haydn + Mozart January 22 + 24, 2021 Symphony Hall

Mozart Great Mass February 5 + 7, 2021 Jordan Hall

Beethoven Symphony No. 7 March 5 + 7, 2021 Symphony Hall

Handel Israel in Egypt March 19 + 21, 2021 Jordan Hall & Sanders Theatre

Haydn The Creation April 30 + May 2, 2021 Symphony Hall





