Handel And Haydn Society And Conductor Rinaldo Alessandrini Present Bach's Easter Oratorio

Esteemed Italian conductor Rinaldo Alessandrini joins the Handel and Haydn Society for the award-winning organization's performances of Bach's Easter Oratorio. The Gramophone award winner and Grammy nominee will be front and center March 31 + April 2, 2023, at Symphony Hall in Boston. The concerts will also include Antonio Bononcini's Stabat Mater. For both the Easter Oratorio and Stabat Mater, H+H will be joined by a phenomenal group of soloists including Italians Silvia Frigato, Anna Bonitatibus, Gabriele Lombardi and American Ben Bliss who returns to H+H following his debut with the organization in Messiah in November 2022.

Soprano Frigato, mezzo-soprano Bonitatibus, tenor Bliss and bass Lombardi will guide audiences through a powerful range of emotions, from the laments to the joys the Easter Oratorio evokes. First performed in 1725, the Oratorio features the melancholy Adagio and the triumphant four-part closing chorus in which Bach masterly crafts the Easter story into music.

The concerts begin with Antonio Bononcini emotionally moving Stabat Mater. Born in Italy in 1677, Bononcini was a cellist and composer known for his operas and cantatas. Alessandrini is very familiar with Stabat Mater, gaining high praise from Gramophone for his 2012 recording of the piece with Concerto Italiano.

"The expressive arias of Stabat Mater cleverly contrasted with the diverse choral movements make this an unforgettable work that Alessandrini has already proven he is a master of," David Snead, Philip and Marjorie Gerdine President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. "Bononcini is the perfect pairing for the Easter Oratorio, both performed with expertise in the historically informed styles the composers intended."

Rinaldo Alessandrini is renowned as a conductor and recitalist on the harpsichord, fortepiano and organ. Alessandrini has recorded many award-winning albums as founder of Italian early music ensemble Concerto Italiano. He performs across Europe, North America and Asia, and is in demand to direct leading international orchestras. He is the recipient of five Gramophone Awards, two Grand Prix du Disque, three Deutscher Schallplattenpreis, Prix Caecilia, the Premio Cini and four Midem Awards in Cannes.

H+H collaborated with MassArt this season for Your Project Bach: Easter Oratorio. Under the instruction of MassArt faculty members, students in the Illustration Department created works of visual art inspired by Bach's Easter Oratorio. Several of the students' works will be on display prior to both shows and during intermission at Symphony Hall. Students will price their work and have the opportunity to sell it to H+H patrons.

The Handel and Haydn Society first partnered with the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in 2012. Each year students at MassArt, with the help of musicians and staff at H+H, create beautiful and engaging works that bring new life to classical and baroque works.

The 2022-23 Season

Mozart + Mendelssohn March 17 + 19 NEC's Jordan Hall

Bach Easter Oratorio March 31 + April 2 Symphony Hall

Crossing the Deep June 1 + 4 JFK Presidential Library and Museum

The Handel and Haydn Society recently announced the 2023-24 season, the 209th in the organization's history and the first full season for Artistic Director Jonathan Cohen.

The 2023-24 Season

Israel in Egypt October 6 + 8 Symphony Hall

Luks Leads Beethoven October 27 + 29 Symphony Hall

Handel's Messiah November 24 + 25 + 26 Symphony Hall

Baroque Christmas December 14 + 17 NEC's Jordan Hall

The British Masters February 2 + 4 NEC's Jordan Hall

Harry, Haydn + Mozart February 23 + 25 Symphony Hall

Beethoven 9 March 15 + 16 Symphony Hall

Bach + Telemann March 22 + 24 NEC's Jordan Hall

Bach B Minor Mass April 5 + 7 Symphony Hall

Brahms Requiem April 19 + 21 Symphony Hall

Brandenburg Concertos May 2 + 3 + 4 Sanders Theatre

NEC's Jordan Hall

Subscription packages are available and may be purchased by calling 617-262-1815 or visiting handelandhaydn.org.

