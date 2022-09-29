Greater Boston Stage Company Presents Spooky World Premiere THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW

This fall, Greater Boston Stage Company presents a haunting and humorous Halloween treat for all! The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is directed by Producing Artistic Director Weylin Symes.

Written by John Minigan. Adapted from the story by Washington Irving. Starring Paul Melendy of The 39 Steps and Miss Holmes Returns. Performances run October 21 - November 6, 2022. We enthusiastically invite you and a guest to press opening on Saturday, October 22nd at 8pm.

Rediscover the timeless legend of the headless horseman in this ghoulishly funny one-man show. Don't lose your head as the unforgettable Paul Melendy plays a cast of characters including schoolmaster Ichabod Crane, love interest Katrina Von Tassel, ruffian Brom Bones, and the townsfolk of Sleepy Hollow. Can Ichabod fight the phantom and get the girl? Join us for an evening of thrills, chills, and laughs that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Returning to the Stoneham stage is GBSC favorite, Paul Melendy. Last season, Melendy wowed theatregoers as the very dashing Richard Hannay of The 39 Steps and oh so charismatic Adam Worthington/Moriarty of Miss Holmes Returns. This season, he's taking it to a whole new level.

"This particular production is not just a personal journey of artistic expression and growth, but also an experiment, as I've never quite had to go so solo and never for so long. If I can pull this feat off in an exciting and entertaining way, then I'll have transcended to another plane of artistic fulfillment and confidence - confidence in my craft and also the insane life choice to become a professional actor."

Playwright, John Minigan sheds some light on the inspiration behind this new adaptation. "When the suggestion came (from Paul Melendy) that I adapt the story, I wasn't sure -- but I realized that Washington Irving, writing one of the earliest works of American literature and setting his stories very early after the Constitution was signed, was warning folks in a very young nation about the dangers of misinformation. That hooked me, since I think we're still in the midst of those dangers. "

As Melendy puts it, "I wanted to play Ichabod Crane before I aged out of the role, quit acting, or died - whichever came first. I think because he and I are both just odd and awkward people, endearingly or not." Ichabod is just one of the many colorful townsfolk Melendy will be tackling. "I have worked with Paul on a couple of other projects, so I know how incredibly versatile and detailed he is as an actor. Part of the fun of writing it was working with his amazing skill set in mind," adds Minigan.

Bottom line. Why should people see this show? We'll let Melendy sum it up. "Besides being the MOST spooky-season story out there, the team compiled to steer this Headless ship is absolutely top notch. The writing, direction, set, sound, lighting, and costumes will all synthesize into this Halloween punch of a show. Yes, it's quite terrifying and there's a big scary ghost chase, but before that there's a romantic comedy with a bumbling protagonist at the center of it all. You might be pleasantly surprised with what this tale's actually about. And what really scares you."

Single Tickets: $64-69 Adults; $59-64 Seniors; $25 Digital; $25 Students (with valid ID). For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit https://www.greaterbostonstage.org/the-legend-of-sleepy-hollow/

Health and Safety: We are committed to keeping Greater Boston Stage Company a safe and welcoming space for everyone. For more information, please visit https://www.greaterbostonstage.org/plan-your-visit/health-safety/