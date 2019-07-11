Greater Boston Stage Co Announces Details of Upcoming Season

Greater Boston Stage Company announces its sixth production of the Mainstage season. In March, the Giving Voice Foundation Trust Drama Series play, The Moors, takes the stage. Two spinster sisters, their deeply eccentric maid, and a melancholy and philosophical mastiff spend their days and nights dreaming of love and power in a ruinous old estate on the fog-enshrouded English heath.When the arrival of a new governess and a crash-prone moor hen upset the already precarious balance of the household, romances bloom, alliances are formed, lies are unmasked, loyalties shift, and the tension mounts until finally someone reaches the breaking point!

Written by Jen Silverman, directed by Producing Artistic Director, Weylin Symes, and featuring Nancy E. Carroll and Josephine Elwood, this piece is the perfect match for The Foundation Trust whose funding enables Greater Boston Stage Company to fulfill its commitment to producing, over the next five years, an annual play that will feature playwrights from traditionally underrepresented communities within the theatre industry. These communities will include but are not limited to women, people of color, members of the LBTQ community, and people with disabilities. These plays will have been written within the last 50 years or be contemporary adaptations or explorations of classic work.

Greater Boston Stage Company is thrilled to introduce the illustrator for Season 20, Young Company Alum, Jules Talbot. A longtime member of The Young Company, Jules performed in 11 productions at GBSC. Currently a sophomore at Gallatin, NYU's School of Individualized Study, Jules is designing her own completely personalized major. Right now, her major is tentatively titled "Shakespeare in Text and Performance," and is a hybrid English and theatre degree. Says Talbot, "I am, and have always been, a doodler. But drawing, not doodling, wasn't actually something I prioritized as a serious discipline until very recently. I identified first and foremost as a writer, second as an actor, with artist only as a distant third. Then, about halfway through high school a teacher recommended Understanding Comics by Scott McCloud, a totally revelatory guide to the art form, and I finally began to appreciate visual storytelling and its unique narrative and imaginative capabilities." She continues, "I've basically grown up with GBSC. Interns have turned into professionals; assistant directors into director-directors, camp counselors into actors in Mainstage productions, and Young Company alum into seasoned professionals. Working with GBSC is an opportunity to share in a community's growth, and that's really, really special."

To round out the concerts and special events, Greater Boston Stage Company welcomes back Austin Price, last season's Johnny Cash in Million Dollar Quartet. Austin, alongside his band Not Fade Away, creates the ultimate throwback to Buddy Holly and the legends of rock n roll. Not your typical Buddy Holly tribute, Not Fade Away will celebrate the unforgettable sounds of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper with hits by Bill Haley, The Beach Boys, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, The Beatles and more.

The 2019-2020 Mainstage Season also includes Producing Artistic Director Weylin Symes' hilarious and heart-warming Last Night at Bowl-Mor Lanesfeaturing Nancy E. Carroll, Arthur Gomez, Paula Plum, Ceit Zweil, and Young Company member Isabella Tedesco; George Brandt's Marie and Rosetta, a look at two ground-breaking women of rock-n-roll in the 1940's, Co-produced with The Front Porch Arts Collective (who joined us for last season's The Three Musketeers) featuring Lovely Hoffman and Pier Lamia Porter; Miracle on 34th Street, based on the cherished Twentieth Century Fox film, featuring William Gardiner as Kris Kringle and directed by Associate Artistic Director, Ilyse Robbins; Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin's glorious musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical - a five-time Tony award winner including Best Book of a Musical also directed by Ilyse Robbins - will feature Christopher Chew, Steve Gagliastro, Ceit Zweil, and GBSC's up and coming shining stars from its Young Company; and Christopher M. Walsh's World Premiere of Miss Holmes Returns, based on the characters by Arthur Conan Doyle and a follow-up to the GBSC 2018 smash hit Miss Holmes. This season's Don Fulton New Play Project production, Miss Holmes will be directed by Producing Artistic Director Weylin Symes, will welcome Paul Melendy as Moriarty, and will herald the return of Marge Dunn as Miss Holmes, Brittany Rolfs as Dr. Watson, Alexander Platt as Mycroft, Shelley Bolman as Inspector Lestrade, and Cheryl McMahon as Mrs. Hudson.

Alongside the Mainstage productions, GBSC's Special Events include The Calamari Sisters' Sausagefest this summer, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas to ring in New Year's Eve, and Swan Lake in Blue: A Jazz Ballet, created and composed by GBSC favorite Steve Bass and directed and choreographed by Ilyse Robbins.

Memberships and single tickets are now on sale for Greater Boston Stage Company's Season 20. All Access, Flex Pass, 6-Show, 4-Show, and Senior Matinee Memberships are available from $125-$375. For more information or to purchase a Membership, call GBSC's Box Office at 781-279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org.





