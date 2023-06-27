Great Barrington Public Theater Opens Brenda Withers' OFF PEAK July 6

GB Public gives audiences another chance to take in this charming, disarming new comedy.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Review Roundup: Krysta Rodriguez, Nik Alexander & More Star in CABARET at Barrington Stage Photo 2 Reviews: Krysta Rodriguez, Nik Alexander & More Star in CABARET at Barrington Stage
Audra McDonald, Max Von Essen, Ginger Minj & More to Kick Off PTown Summer Lineup Photo 3 Audra McDonald & More to Kick Off PTown Summer Lineup
Photos: Inside Opening Night of CABARET at Barrington Stage Company Photo 4 Photos: Inside Opening Night of CABARET at Barrington Stage Company

Great Barrington Public Theater Opens Brenda Withers' OFF PEAK July 6

Great Barrington Public Theater Opens Brenda Withers' OFF PEAK July 6

Off Peak playing July 6-23rd, in the McConnell Theater, Bard College at Simon's Rock, is a tried-and-true comedy reminiscent of Noel Coward or Nora Ephron, with the spark of Dorothy Parker, by award-winning playwright Brenda Withers.

It premiered in 2022 at the venerable Hudson Stage Company, Armonk NY to audiences' unanimous delight before moving on to a short run at 59E59 St. Theaters, NYC where it gained further positive notice.  conductor to come in at any second.”

GB Public gives audiences another chance to take in this charming, disarming new comedy that plays especially funny and close to home for anyone who travels on Hudson Valley trains. Sarita and Martin split seventeen years ago. Everything has changed, except their undeniable, irresistible love for each other, and the big question, 'what if?'.

When they find themselves caught together out-of-the-blue on the same train just as it grinds to a dreaded, stuck-on-the-tracks delay, so begins a serendipitous reconnection and reconciliation of a lifetime, the one so many former lovers wish for, so they could end it right this time, once and for all, without falling for the other's tricks, tics, traits and unforgettable intimacy again. Their entrapment on the rails becomes a poignant, wise and always rich comedy that only wants for love's resolution before the train rolls on again.

Brenda Withers is a brisk, gifted writer for screen and stage, and co-founder of Harbor Stage Co., Wellfleet, MA. The GB Public's production of Off Peak pairs Peggy Pharr Wilson and Kevin O'Rourke, two of the Berkshires' finest ensemble comic actors with well-known stage and screen actor James Warwick directing, who says, “Their lives have altered course, as has their relationship. They find themselves revealing their conflicted feelings about their past, about their present and with great humor and compassion, discover reconciliation and forgiveness. It's a heartwarming story told with personal insight about two richly created, recognizable people.”

Off Peak runs July 6-July 23, Thurs.- Sat., 7:30pm, Sat. and Sun., 3pm, in the McConnell Mainstage Theater, Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock, 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230. More information can be found on the Click Here and on Facebook. Tickets to performances are affordable to all, between $25 and $50, and are available on the website and by phone 413-372-1980, or GBPTboxoffice@gmail.com.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Boston Symphony Orchestra And Andris Nelsons Welcome New Contrabassoonist Samuel Watson Photo
Boston Symphony Orchestra And Andris Nelsons Welcome New Contrabassoonist Samuel Watson

The Boston Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Andris Nelsons have announced the appointment of Samuel Watson to the Helen Rand Thayer chair as the orchestra's contrabassoonist.

2
MR. SWINDLES TRAVELING PECULIARIUM AND DRINK-ORY GARDEN to Return to Boston with All New S Photo
MR. SWINDLE'S TRAVELING PECULIARIUM AND DRINK-ORY GARDEN to Return to Boston with All New Show

Get ready, Bostonians, the Swindler is coming back to town!  Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden, the irreverent, outlandish and unpredictable traveling tented entertainment experience that won over Boston audiences last year, is returning to the Seaport District with a new show.

3
Passim Awards Singer-Songwriter Almira Ara 2023 Eastern Front Songwriter Grant Photo
Passim Awards Singer-Songwriter Almira Ara 2023 Eastern Front Songwriter Grant

Passim announced singer-songwriter Almira Ara as the 2023 recipient of the Eastern Front Songwriting Grant. Established in 2021, the Eastern Front Songwriter Grant is given out annually by Passim to a burgeoning singer-songwriter to help finance a professional recording project. 

4
Great Barrington Public Theater Names Judy Braha Associate Artistic Director Photo
Great Barrington Public Theater Names Judy Braha Associate Artistic Director

GBPT Artistic Director Jim Frangione and Executive Director Deann Simmons Halper have announced the appointment of Judy Braha to the newly created position, Associate Artistic Director. In that capacity she will play an integral role choosing and creatively programming future productions and developing new work.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (6/23-7/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kansas: Another Fork in the Road 50th Anniversary Tour
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (11/21-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Toni Stone
Huntington Theatre (5/17-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sense and Sensibility
The Cape Playhouse (6/21-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New England WizardFest & Magic Convention
Boxboro Regency (8/25-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees Tribute
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (1/19-1/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Prayer for the French Republic
Huntington Theatre (9/07-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Drag Queen Christmas
Emerson Colonial Theatre (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Firebird Pops Orchestra: Sea to Shining Sea
Hammond Castle Museum (7/02-7/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You