Gillian Glasco, Jayson Lee and More to Star in ESTATE SALE at Barrington Stage Company
The cast also features Blake Morris and Christopher B. Portley.
Barrington Stage Company has revealed the complete cast for the world premiere of Estate Sale by award-winning playwright Keelay Gipson and directed by Steph Paul (Off Broadway: My Joy is Heavy), playing June 30-July 25 at the St. Germain Stage.
A son confronts the impossible task of clearing his recently deceased parents’ home in this World Premiere play. Award-winning playwright and multi-disciplinary artist Keelay Gipson’s semi-autobiographical Estate Sale reveals how the objects of our lives inform, reveal, and preserve our personal mythologies.
The cast for Estate Sale features Gillian Glasco (Broadway: Doubt; Regional: Sally and Tom) as Beauty, Jayson Lee (Off Broadway: How to Defend Yourself) as Executor, Blake Morris (BSC: King James; Regional: Toni Stone) as Truth, and Christopher B. Portley (Off Broadway: Fish, La Race) as Youth.
The creative team includes You-Shin Chen (scenic design), Izumi Anaba (costume design), Reza Behjat (lighting design), Bailey Trierweiler (sound design), Amanda Blanco (production stage manager), and Maria Bella DiVittorio (assistant stage manager).
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