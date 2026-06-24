Gillian Glasco, Jayson Lee and More to Star in ESTATE SALE at Barrington Stage Company

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Barrington Stage Company has revealed the complete cast for the world premiere of Estate Sale by award-winning playwright Keelay Gipson and directed by Steph Paul (Off Broadway: My Joy is Heavy), playing June 30-July 25 at the St. Germain Stage.

A son confronts the impossible task of clearing his recently deceased parents’ home in this World Premiere play. Award-winning playwright and multi-disciplinary artist Keelay Gipson’s semi-autobiographical Estate Sale reveals how the objects of our lives inform, reveal, and preserve our personal mythologies.

The cast for Estate Sale features Gillian Glasco (Broadway: Doubt; Regional: Sally and Tom) as Beauty, Jayson Lee (Off Broadway: How to Defend Yourself) as Executor, Blake Morris (BSC: King James; Regional: Toni Stone) as Truth, and Christopher B. Portley (Off Broadway: Fish, La Race) as Youth.

The creative team includes You-Shin Chen (scenic design), Izumi Anaba (costume design), Reza Behjat (lighting design), Bailey Trierweiler (sound design), Amanda Blanco (production stage manager), and Maria Bella DiVittorio (assistant stage manager).

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