Photos: MOZART TO POP CHART Now Playing at The Cape Playhouse
The musical concert event featuring Nat Zegree runs through June 20 in Dennis.
The Cape Playhouse has released production photos from MOZART TO POP CHART, now playing through June 20 in Dennis, Massachusetts. Check out photos from the production below.
The production stars Nat Zegree, who previously appeared at The Cape Playhouse in Million Dollar Quartet and The History of Rock 'n' Roll. In this theatrical concert event, Zegree and a cast of Broadway singers and musicians trace the connections between classical music traditions and contemporary popular music.
Combining live performance, storytelling, and a wide-ranging musical repertoire, MOZART TO POP CHART explores the influences that have shaped modern music, highlighting the evolution of styles and sounds across generations.
The concert features musical performances by Zegree alongside a company of vocalists and musicians, creating an evening that blends historical context with contemporary hits.
Photo Credit: Maggie Hall
Nat Zegree and the company of Mozart to Pop Chart
Matthew Spencer, Bithyah Israel, Olivia Dorschel, Nat Zegree, Tora Nogami Alexander, Iliana Garcia, Jamie Mohamdein, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Ryan Guerra, and the company of Mozart to Pop Chart
Nat Zegree and the company of Mozart to Pop Chart
Nat Zegree and the company of Mozart to Pop Chart
Iliana Garcia, Nat Zegree, and the company of Mozart to Pop Chart
Tora Nogami Alexander, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Iliana Garcia, Nat Zegree, and the company of Mozart to Pop Chart
Nat Zegree and the company of Mozart to Pop Chart
Nat Zegree and the company of Mozart to Pop Chart
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