Photos: MOZART TO POP CHART Now Playing at The Cape Playhouse

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The Cape Playhouse has released production photos from MOZART TO POP CHART, now playing through June 20 in Dennis, Massachusetts. Check out photos from the production below.

The production stars Nat Zegree, who previously appeared at The Cape Playhouse in Million Dollar Quartet and The History of Rock 'n' Roll. In this theatrical concert event, Zegree and a cast of Broadway singers and musicians trace the connections between classical music traditions and contemporary popular music.

Combining live performance, storytelling, and a wide-ranging musical repertoire, MOZART TO POP CHART explores the influences that have shaped modern music, highlighting the evolution of styles and sounds across generations.

The concert features musical performances by Zegree alongside a company of vocalists and musicians, creating an evening that blends historical context with contemporary hits.

Photo Credit: Maggie Hall

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