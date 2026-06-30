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Full Cast Set for MEN ON BOATS at Nantucket Performing Arts Center

The cast will star Purva Bedi, Tsebiyah Mishael Derry, Annie Fang, Sarah Fraunfelder, and more.

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Full Cast Set for MEN ON BOATS at Nantucket Performing Arts Center

Nantucket Performing Arts Center has revealed the full cast and creative team for Jaclyn Backhaus’s Men on Boats. Directed by Carsen Joenk, Men on Boats begins performances July 15, 2026 for a limited run through July 29, 2026.

The cast will star Purva Bedi, Tsebiyah Mishael Derry, Annie Fang, Sarah Fraunfelder, Nina Hellman, Becca Lish, Bella Orobaton, Kate Cullen Roberts, Mary Seidel, and Han Van Sciver.

Men on Boats is part true adventure, part outrageous comedy. It follows ten explorers charting the Colorado River in 1869, armed with questionable maps, oversized egos, and absolutely no idea what they’re doing. 

Men on Boats features movement by Kim Savarino, set design by Tim Mackabee, lighting design by Seth Reiser, sound design by Kathy Ruvuna, and costume design by Karen Boyer. Carsen Joenk directs.







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