JB Smoove & Colbie Caillat Join Nantucket Performing Arts Center Summer Lineup
They join previously announced Seth Meyers, Chelsea Handler, John Mulaney, Mike Birbiglia, Audra McDonald and more.
Nantucket Performing Arts Center revealed two more additions to the Summer 2026 season, adding Emmy Award-winning comedian JB Smoove and a performance from Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat.
These newly announced events join the previously announced Summer 2026 lineup that already includes performances from Seth Meyers, Chelsea Handler, John Mulaney, Mike Birbiglia, and Audra McDonald, alongside a robust theater slate that includes Jaclyn Backhaus’ Men on Boats, featuring Obie Award winner Nina Hellman; First, a new solo work by Kate Walbert starring two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey and directed by Carolyn Cantor; the groundbreaking original 300 Paintings by Australian actor/writer/comedian Sam Kissajukian; and Craig Lucas’s Prelude To Kiss, continuing NPAC's first full season in its newly reimagined theater at 5 North Water Street.
Together, the season brings a wide range of artists and experiences to Nantucket, spanning comedy, music, theater, and special events. Presented in an intimate setting designed to foster a closer connection between artist and audience, the lineup reflects NPAC's commitment to creating memorable shared experiences while contributing to the island's vibrant cultural life.
NEWLY ANNOUNCED:
Colbie Caillat
July 24 at 7:30 PM
Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat brings her acclaimed catalog of hits to NPAC for an intimate evening of music. Known for songs including "Bubbly," "Realize," and "Try," Caillat's warm, unmistakable voice and deeply personal songwriting have made her one of the most celebrated artists of her generation.
JB Smoove: LIVE
August 14 at 6:00 PM & 8:30 PM
Actor, comedian, and writer JB Smoove brings his signature improvisational style and infectious energy to NPAC for two performances. Best known for his scene-stealing role as Leon on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Smoove has become one of comedy's most distinctive and unpredictable performers.
SUMMER 2026 SEASON
HEADLINERS:
JUNE 28 - Chelsea Handler: The High and Mighty Tour
JULY 23 - John Mulaney: Mister Whatever
JULY 24 – Colbie Caillat
JULY 30 - Mike Birbiglia and Friends: Working It Out
AUGUST 14 – JB Smoove: Live
AUGUST 21 - Audra McDonald
AUGUST 27 - Seth Meyers: Live
THEATER & SPECIAL EVENTS:
MEN ON BOATS
By Jaclyn Backhaus
Directed by Carsen Joenk
JULY 15–29
FIRST
By Kate Walbert
Directed by Carolyn Cantor
Starring Judith Ivey
AUGUST 4–13
300 PAINTINGS
Created and Performed by Sam Kissajukian
AUGUST 17–23
PRELUDE TO A KISS
By Craig Lucas
Directed by Mark Shanahan
SEPTEMBER 6–20
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Leftover Salmon
Payomet Performing Arts Center (7/10-7/10)
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Danish String Quartet: Listen Up!
Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival (7/31-7/31)
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Wicked
Boston Opera House (9/23-11/15)
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Worcester Youth Orchestras Auditions: Travel to Europe
Mechanics Hall (8/25-8/25)
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Crooked Coast Whale Jam Benefit Concerts
Cisco Kitchen and Bar (6/14-7/26)
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Jim Gaffigan
Wang Theatre (10/24-10/24)
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Puppet Showplace Theater Presents: Magnificent Monster Circus by CactusHead Puppets
Puppet Showplace Theater (8/02-8/02)
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Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel
Payomet Performing Arts Center (7/30-7/30)
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Puppet Showplace Theater Presents: Summer Puppet Slam
Puppet Showplace Theater (8/15-8/15)
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Superhero (Lyrics/Music by Tom Kitt; Book by John Logan)
Studio Theatre Worcester (6/19-6/28)
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