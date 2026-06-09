JB Smoove & Colbie Caillat Join Nantucket Performing Arts Center Summer Lineup

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Nantucket Performing Arts Center revealed two more additions to the Summer 2026 season, adding Emmy Award-winning comedian JB Smoove and a performance from Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat.

These newly announced events join the previously announced Summer 2026 lineup that already includes performances from Seth Meyers, Chelsea Handler, John Mulaney, Mike Birbiglia, and Audra McDonald, alongside a robust theater slate that includes Jaclyn Backhaus’ Men on Boats, featuring Obie Award winner Nina Hellman; First, a new solo work by Kate Walbert starring two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey and directed by Carolyn Cantor; the groundbreaking original 300 Paintings by Australian actor/writer/comedian Sam Kissajukian; and Craig Lucas’s Prelude To Kiss, continuing NPAC's first full season in its newly reimagined theater at 5 North Water Street.

Together, the season brings a wide range of artists and experiences to Nantucket, spanning comedy, music, theater, and special events. Presented in an intimate setting designed to foster a closer connection between artist and audience, the lineup reflects NPAC's commitment to creating memorable shared experiences while contributing to the island's vibrant cultural life.

NEWLY ANNOUNCED:

July 24 at 7:30 PM

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat brings her acclaimed catalog of hits to NPAC for an intimate evening of music. Known for songs including "Bubbly," "Realize," and "Try," Caillat's warm, unmistakable voice and deeply personal songwriting have made her one of the most celebrated artists of her generation.

JB Smoove: LIVE

August 14 at 6:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Actor, comedian, and writer JB Smoove brings his signature improvisational style and infectious energy to NPAC for two performances. Best known for his scene-stealing role as Leon on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Smoove has become one of comedy's most distinctive and unpredictable performers.

SUMMER 2026 SEASON

HEADLINERS:

JUNE 28 - Chelsea Handler: The High and Mighty Tour

JULY 23 - John Mulaney: Mister Whatever

JULY 24 – Colbie Caillat

JULY 30 - Mike Birbiglia and Friends: Working It Out

AUGUST 14 – JB Smoove: Live

AUGUST 21 - Audra McDonald

AUGUST 27 - Seth Meyers: Live

THEATER & SPECIAL EVENTS:

MEN ON BOATS

By Jaclyn Backhaus

Directed by Carsen Joenk

JULY 15–29

FIRST

By Kate Walbert

Directed by Carolyn Cantor

Starring Judith Ivey

AUGUST 4–13

300 PAINTINGS

Created and Performed by Sam Kissajukian

AUGUST 17–23

PRELUDE TO A KISS

By Craig Lucas

Directed by Mark Shanahan

SEPTEMBER 6–20

More on Nantucket Performing Arts Center Recent Articles Seth Meyers, PRELUDE TO A KISS and More Joins Nantucket Performing Arts Center Summer 2026 Season 6/2/2026

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