Full Cast Set for INTO THE WOODS at Cape Playhouse

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The Cape Playhouse has announced the complete casting and creative team for Into the Woods, featuring a book by James Lapine and music by Stephen Sondheim. Beloved for nearly 40 years, this is the first time the Playhouse has journeyed into the woods.

As previously announced, the cast of Into the Woods will be led by Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights) as Baker, alongside Nick Adams (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as Cinderella's Prince / Wolf, Delphi Borich (Camelot) as Cinderella, Alex Finke (Come From Away) as Baker's Wife, Christine Toy Johnson (The Music Man) as Jack's Mother, Erik Lochtefeld (King Kong) as Mysterious Man / Cinderella's Father / Narrator, Madison Mosley (Beetlejuice) as Little Red Riding Hood, Joe Serafini (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) as Jack, Pearl Sun (Come From Away) as Witch, and J Savage (Smash) as Rapunzel's Prince.

They will be joined by Becky Alex (Spring Awakening, Ray of Light Theatre) as Lucinda, Jaina Rose Jallow (Twelfth Night, The Public Theater) as Rapunzel, Emma Rose Johnson (1776, Walnut Street Theatre) as Swing, Ray Robinson (SAW the Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw) as Steward / Swing, Leeanna Rubin (Annie, National Tour) as Cinderella's Stepmother / Granny, and Renee Shohet (Come From Away, The Cape Playhouse) as Florinda.

The creative team for Into the Woods includes Robert Frost (Music Director), Jack Magaw (Scenic Designer), Christina J. Garner (Properties Designer), Annie J. Le (Costume Designer), Bobbie Zlotnik (Hair & Wig Designer), Kat C. Zhou (Lighting Designer), Elisabeth Weidner (Sound Designer), Stephanie Klapper (Casting Director).

Take a journey this summer into the genius of the greatest musical theater composer of the last century, Stephen Sondheim, with his most popular and beloved classic. Into The Woods starts with fairy tales we all know from childhood – that hungry girl with the red cape on her way to grandma's, the boy with the axe and dream of felling a giant, a baker and his wife longing for a child, a secret princess with a missing shoe – and explores the mysteries of the fairy tale in a powerful, thrilling, and ultimately joyful examination of the myths that teach us how to be human.

Biographies

Nick Adams (Cinderella's Prince, Wolf). Drag: The Musical (Outer Critics Circle Award), Cooper in the Emmy nominated Fire Island (Gotham Award), Adam/Felicia in the Tony-winning Priscilla Queen of the Desert (American Theater Hall of Fame honoree, two Broadway Audience Choice Awards, Astaire Award nomination), Whizzer in the North American tour of Lincoln Center's Falsettos and Fiyero in Wicked. Other Broadway: A Chorus Line, Guys and Dolls, Chicago, La Cage, The Pirate Queen. TV/Film: “The Comeback”, “FBI Most Wanted”, The Holiday Exchange, “The Other Two”, Sex and the City 2, An Englishman in New York. Concerts: NY Pops (Carnegie Hall), Boston Pops, Indianapolis Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Naples Philharmonic, National Arts Center Orchestra of Canada. BFA Boston Conservatory. @thenickadams

BECKY ALEX (Lucinda) is a South Asian performer based in NYC. In May, she graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts's New Studio on Broadway. At NYU, she appeared in Mean Girls (Gretchen) and originated the role, Nora, in Love Somebody Now, a new Andrew Lippa musical. Other credits include Spring Awakening (Wendla) at Ray of Light Theatre and Little Shop of Horrors (Chiffon) at Hillbarn Theatre. This year, Becky will make her feature film debut in Best of the Best, premiering on Netflix September 18!

Delphi Borich (Cinderella) made her Broadway debut in the 2022 revival of Into the Woods. Broadway: Into the Woods, Camelot (u/s Guenevere). Off-Broadway: High Spirits (New York City Center), Bus Stop (Classic Stage Company). Other Theatre: Austen's Pride (National Tour), Karen Zacarias' Age of Innocence (Arena Stage, Old Globe), Twelfth Night (Dallas Theatre Center), Beauty and the Beast (TUTS), Gloria (Asolo Rep), Our Town (Lyceum Theatre), and more! TV: “Law and Order: SVU” (NBC), “FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS), “American Classic” (MGM+), “WeCrashed” (AppleTV). Proud graduate of Syracuse University. @delphiborich

Alex Finke (Baker's Wife) is so happy to return to Cape Playhouse for this dream role! Broadway: Come From Away(Janice & Others), Les Misérables (Cosette). Off-Broadway: Barrow Street Theatre; Sweeney Todd (Johanna); City Center; Nassim National Tour: Anything Goes (Hope Harcourt). Regional: Signature Theatre in DC; In Clay, Cape Playhouse; Joan (Young Joan/Melissa Rivers), The Old Globe; Ride (US Premiere), Paper Mill Playhouse; Unmasked, The Denver Center; The Unsinkable Molly Brown, PCLO, and Music Theatre Wichita. Recent television credits: “Partner Track” on Netflix. Training: BFA University of Michigan. @finkeboutit

JAINA ROSE JALLOW (Rapunzel) is excited to be making her regional debut with the Cape Playhouse! After obtaining her BFA in Musical Theater from the University of Southern California, she recently made her off-Broadway debut with The Public Theater in Twelfth Night, directed by Saheem Ali (Shakespeare in the Park). @jaina.jallow

Emma Rose JOHNSON (Swing) is thrilled to make her Cape Playhouse debut with Into the Woods. Recent regional credits include 1776 at Walnut Street Theatre, Million Dollar Quartet at Tuacahn, Hair at American Stage, and Into the Woods at The Carnegie.

Christine Toy Johnson (Jack's Mother, Cinderella's Mother) is a Tony and Obie honored, multiple award-winning actor, writer, advocate for inclusion. “Dowager Empress” in last season's Anastasia. Other highlights: Season 2 of Marvel's “Iron Fist”, the first National tour of Come From Away, various productions on Broadway and Off (including the first NYC revivals of Pacific Overtures and Merrily We Roll Along). Written works produced and/or developed by the Roundabout, O'Neill, Lortel, Goodspeed, etc., included in the Library of Congress's Asian Pacific American Playwrights Collection. Treasurer of the Dramatists Guild, founder of the Asian American Theatre Artists Collective, co-founder of AAPAC. Alum of BMI, The Writers Lab, Sarah Lawrence College. www.christinetoyjohnson.com

Erik Lochtefeld (Mysterious Man, Cinderella's Father, Narrator). Cape Playhouse: Waitress, Anastasia. Broadway: King Kong, Misery, Metamorphoses. Off-Broadway: Spain (2nd Stage); Unknown Soldier (Playwrights Horizons); Macbeth (CSC); Napoli, Brooklyn (Roundabout); A Funny Thing Happened ... NYC (MCC); Stupid F***ing Bird (The Pearl); Small Mouth Sounds (Ars Nova); Row After Row (Women!s Project); Melancholy Play (13P); February House(Public Theater). TV/ Film: “Three Women”, “Law & Order”, “Blacklist”, “Madam Secretary”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”. www.eriklochtefeld.com

Madison Mosley (Little Red Riding Hood) is excited to be making her Cape Playhouse debut! She recently made her Broadway debut in Beetlejuice playing Lydia after touring for a year and a half. CCM MT '24. Favorite past credits: Helene (Sweet Charity), Amy (Little Women), Rapunzel/Little Red (Into the Woods). @maddiemosley

JAVIER MUÑOZ (Baker) is an actor and activist best known for starring and co-creating the role of “Alexander Hamilton'' as part of the original cast of Hamilton on Broadway. He got his break starring as “Usnavi” in In the Heights on Broadway. He just starred in the musical adaptation of Wonder at the American Repertory Theater. He previously starred in Galileoat Berkeley Repertory Theater, opposite Raúl Esparza and the pre-Broadway run of the musical, The Devil Wears Prada, in the role of “Nigel Owens” with music by Elton John. Javier is also an outspoken activist for USAID and LGBTQ+ rights.

RAY ROBINSON (Steward, Swing) is a New York City-based actor, singer, and songwriter. He grew up in Woodbine, Maryland. He studied musical theater at CAP21/Molloy College in NY and graduated in 2020. Some of his recent theatre credits include: Tours: Saw the Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw (National Tour/Off Broadway), Pete the Cat's Big Hollywood Adventure (TWUSA), Pete the Cat (TWUSA). Regional: Footloose (Arkansas Rep), Sweeney Todd (Core Theater Group), The Little Mermaid, Oklahoma (Reagle MT), South Pacific (Plaza Bway Long Island), Legally Blonde, Xanadu (Madison Theatre).

Leeanna Rubin (Cinderella's Stepmother, Granny). National Tour: Annie. Off-Broadway: A Class Act. Select Regional:Gypsy (The Marriott Lincolnshire), Anastasia (Bucks County Playhouse), Man of La Mancha (The Fulton), Fiddler on the Roof (A.C.T of CT), Something Rotten (Sharon Playhouse). TV: “Goosebumps”, “Daredevil”. BA: American University. MFA: University of South Carolina. Representation: Gray Talent Group.

J Savage (Rapunzel's Prince) is now in love with the Cape and staying forever. Broadway: Smash, Elf, and Bad Cinderella. Off-Broadway: Empire: The Musical, A Sign of the Times and Seesaw. He is also an avid outdoorsman and a vintage Barbie collector. Former Van Lifer he spent the pandemic in Yellowstone teaching preschool to the rangers children where he wrote his first one man show about that experience, Farewell to the West, featuring all his original music. @jasavage5

JOE SERAFINI (Jack) is thrilled to be making his Cape Playhouse debut in one of his favorite musicals of all time! Best known for playing Seb on Disney+'s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” Joe grew up playing piano and performing on regional stages from a young age, most notably with the Pittsburgh CLO. He also performs solo concerts across the U.S. and releases his own original music, available on all streaming platforms. Proud alum of the University of Michigan Musical Theatre Department. @joe_serafini_

Renee Shohet (Florinda) is a Texas-born, Cape Cod-raised, New York-based musical theatre performer and graphic designer. Recently: Come From Away (Swing) and Waitress (Ensemble, Dawn U/S) at The Cape Playhouse, Immersive Into The Woods (Witch Alt, Swing) at Camp Pouch in Staten Island, Cry-Baby (Lenora) and Applause (Margo) at NYU Steinhardt. Offstage, Renee serves as the lead graphic designer at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music in Park Slope. @reneeoftheday, www.reneeshohet.com

Pearl Sun (Witch). Grateful to return to the Cape Playhouse. Notable credits include; Broadway: Come From Away, If/Then, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!; & Regretfully, So the Birds Are (Playwrights Horizons), Plays for the Plague Year (The Public Theater), Assassins and Merrily We Roll Along (City Center Encores!), Happiness (Lincoln Center Theatre), The Seven (New York Theatre Workshop). Wonder (ART), Sunset Boulevard (ACT of CT), The Price(Arena Stage), Next to Normal (First National Tour). Notable TV: “Law & Order: SVU” (NBC), “Fleishman Is In Trouble” (hulu/Disney+), “New Amsterdam” (NBC), “The Blacklist” (NBC), “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix). For Max & Johannes @pearlraysun

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