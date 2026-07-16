The Cape Playhouse Reveals Summer Gala Honorees

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The Bilezikian Family Foundation and the Forest Foundation will each receive The Cape Playhouse Honors Award at the iconic theater’s annual Gala, Spirit of Summer: Celebrating 99 Years of Theatre, Tradition, & Cape Cod Summers, to be held on Sunday, July 26, on the Playhouse grounds.

In presenting the awards, The Cape Playhouse recognizes the transformative support of the Bilezikian Family Foundation and celebrates the longstanding commitment of the Forest Foundation—two philanthropic organizations whose generosity has had a profound impact on the Dennis theater and on arts and culture across Cape Cod and the region.

The Bilezikian Family Foundation will be honored for its significant investment in the future of the historic theater. Through the Foundation’s support of a new state-of-the-art rigging system, the Playhouse has modernized its production capabilities, enhanced safety, expanded artistic possibilities, and positioned America's oldest professional summer theatre to serve audiences and artists for generations to come.

The Forest Foundation also will receive the Playhouse’s highest honor for its commitment to the preservation of the theater and rejuvenation of its grounds. By supporting several important capital projects, including the renovation of the theater’s entrance, the Foundation has helped ensure that this cherished cultural landmark is prepared for a second century of art.

Shirley Fennel, Founder of the Forest Foundation said, “Historic places tell the story of a community. The Cape Playhouse has enriched the cultural life of Cape Cod for 99 years, and we are proud to support projects that help preserve its legacy as it prepares for an exciting future."

The annual Gala is an important fundraiser for The Cape Playhouse, with all proceeds directly supporting the theater’s mission of providing high-quality theater and youth education opportunities.

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