Face 2 Face: Tribute To Elton John and Billy Joel Returns To Indian Ranch This Summer

Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel returns to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Friday, August 9, 2024. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, March 16th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $20 through March 22nd, while supplies last.

Taking turns at an onstage piano, the dual tribute artists of the Billy Joel/Elton John Face-2-Face Tribute Show conjure the beloved songsters in both sound and image.

Backed by some of the best and most sought-after musicians in the business, Levittown NY native MIKE SANTORO's fingers flash up and down the keys on “Angry Young Man” before he belts out high-energy Billy Joel classics such as “Movin Out,” “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant” and more.

Following Santoro's set, of the roughly three-hour show, Ronnie Smith dons the iconic sunglasses and bedazzled suits of Elton John as he charts his style from the ‘70s to the present. Timeless anthems such as “Tiny Dancer” and the epic treasure “Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding” mixed with more whimsical material such as “Crocodile Rock” and the fictional rock-group narrative “Bennie and the Jets.”

For the 3rd act, both artists hit the stage for THE grand finale, trading the spotlight with more of the best of Billy Joel and Elton John. For over a decade, this event is not one to be missed!

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on June 1st, VOYAGE - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC ON JOURNEY on June 9th, Get The Led Out on June 15th, The Mavericks on June 22nd, Scotty McCreery on June 23rd, Three Dog Night on June 29th, Elle King on June 30th, Justin Hayward and Christopher Cross on July 7th, Aaron Lewis on July 14th (July 13th show is sold out), The Pike Hairfest on July 20th, RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 21st, and Yächtley Crëw on July 25th, Almost Queen: A Tribute to QUEEN on July 27th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 2nd, The Beach Boys on August 11th, and Tyler Hubbard on August 18th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel on Friday, August 9, 2024 go on-sale Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $20, March 16th-March 22nd. Gates open at 5:30 PM and showtime is 7:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.