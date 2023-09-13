FAT HAM Extends at The Huntington

Performances run through Sunday, October 29, 2023 at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

FAT HAM Extends at The Huntington

 The Huntington has announced that their production Fat Ham will extend, now running through Sunday, October 29, 2023 at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (527 Tremont St). An additional week of performances has been added due to high demand from audiences.

In this deliciously funny, Pulitzer Prize-winning new play by James Ijames, directed by Tony Award-nominated, and new Artistic Director of Baltimore Center Stage, Stevie Walker-Webb, sweet and sensitive Juicy wants to make his own way as a queer Black man growing up in a Southern family, until his father’s ghost turns up at a backyard barbecue and insists that Juicy avenge his murder. Ay, there’s the rub!

This smart and sharp reinvention of Shakespeare’s masterpiece premiered in a filmed production for the Wilma Theater in Philadelphia in 2021 before making its Off Broadway debut at The Public Theater the following year. The play won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and in spring of 2023, The Public Theater transferred their production to Broadway where it received five Tony Award nominations and even more critical acclaim. The New York Times called it “Hot and sizzling! A raucous, flat-out hilarious comedy! Fat Ham is a revelation!”

 




