Emerson College Announces In-Person 140th and 141st Commencement Exercises

Emerson College, the nation's premiere institution for the arts, communication, and the liberal arts, announces it will hold its 140th and 141st Commencement exercises at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday, May 2, at 10 a.m. for the Class of 2021, at 4 p.m. for the Class of 2020, and virtually on May 9 at 10 a.m.

The ceremonies honor 954 undergraduate and 408 graduate students for the Class of 2021, and 955 undergraduates and 348 graduate students for the Class of 2020.

President Lee Pelton will give the commencement address at Fenway Park, which will include remarks by Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Michaele Whelan, student speakers, Dean's and President's awards, and recognition of each graduate.

The Fenway Park ceremonies will also be streamed live for a wider audience at emerson.edu/live. The College's virtual commencement exercises take place on Sunday, May 9 at 10 a.m.