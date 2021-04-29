Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Emerson College Announces In-Person 140th and 141st Commencement Exercises

Celebrations take place at Fenway Park on May 2 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Apr. 29, 2021  

Emerson College, the nation's premiere institution for the arts, communication, and the liberal arts, announces it will hold its 140th and 141st Commencement exercises at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday, May 2, at 10 a.m. for the Class of 2021, at 4 p.m. for the Class of 2020, and virtually on May 9 at 10 a.m.

The ceremonies honor 954 undergraduate and 408 graduate students for the Class of 2021, and 955 undergraduates and 348 graduate students for the Class of 2020.

President Lee Pelton will give the commencement address at Fenway Park, which will include remarks by Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Michaele Whelan, student speakers, Dean's and President's awards, and recognition of each graduate.

The Fenway Park ceremonies will also be streamed live for a wider audience at emerson.edu/live. The College's virtual commencement exercises take place on Sunday, May 9 at 10 a.m.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
CJ Pawlikowski
CJ Pawlikowski
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele
Mia Cherise Hall
Mia Cherise Hall

Related Articles View More Boston Stories
Boston Ballets Digital Season to Conclude With BB@YOURHOME: PROCESS & PROGRESS Photo

Boston Ballet's Digital Season to Conclude With BB@YOURHOME: PROCESS & PROGRESS

World Premiere of Reimagined FIREBIRD to be Presented by Abilities Dance Photo

World Premiere of Reimagined FIREBIRD to be Presented by Abilities Dance

RSVPs Now Open For The Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festivals Afternoon Perform Photo

RSVPs Now Open For The Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival's Afternoon Performance Gala

MRT Presents New England Premiere Of A WOMAN OF THE WORLD Photo

MRT Presents New England Premiere Of A WOMAN OF THE WORLD


More Hot Stories For You

  • Westport Country Playhouse Announces New Summer Theater Camp
  • Beach Boys Tribute to be Presented By The Driftwoods at Cheney Hall
  • Yale Announces The Winners Of The Inaugural Misty Upham Award For Young Native Actors
  • Single Tickets to Go On Sale in May for Westport Country Playhouse 2021 All-Virtual Season