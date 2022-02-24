Curtain Call Theatre Presents Duncan Macmillan's EVERY BRILLIANT THING

This March Curtain Call Theatre in Braintree, MA presents Duncan MacMillan's critically acclaimed play Every Brilliant Thing. Every Brilliant Thing is a life-affirming story about the strength inside all of us and how to delight in the everyday.

This heart-warming, one-person show tells the story of a woman who started a list of "brilliant things about the world" as a little girl to ease her mother's depression. She continues the list as an adult, and discovers it has a great impact on her life.

"Every Brilliant Thing is much more than a play," director David Costa shared, "It's an interactive, theatrical experience that shines a light on one of the most powerful things we can do-focus on all the positive things in our lives, rather than the negative." Costa previously directed and choreographed Forever Plaid and Nunsense at CCT. "This show is a must-see," Costa continued. "After a year and a half of a pandemic, Every Brilliant Thing is exactly what we all need right now."

Every Brilliant Thing isn't your typical play. It deals with important subjects such as depression and suicide in an uplifting and often humorous way. Another thing that makes Every Brilliant Thing unique is that it enlists the audience to help tell the story. Costa explains, "While it tackles serious topics, Every Brilliant Thing is not a depressing play. Audiences will leave the theater uplifted and ready to celebrate all the wonderful things in life."

CCT's production stars Mary Beth Murphy. Murphy's past CCT credits include Nunsense, Fuddy Meers, Once Upon a Mattress, and Good People. "I knew I wanted to direct Every Brilliant Thing and that Mary Beth was the perfect choice," Costa shared. "Not only does it require a strong actor, but it requires someone who is reflective, brave enough to be vulnerable and understands the human spirit. Mary Beth has all those qualities. Audiences will fall in love with her and be treated to a very special performance."

Every Brilliant Thing runs for three performances only-March 11th & 12th at 8pm and March 13th at 2pm. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at www.curtaincallbraintree.org. Attendees are required to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask upon entering the theatre.