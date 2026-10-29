Concord Women's Chorus to Present SING WE NOEL Winter Holiday Concert

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Concord Women's Chorus will present its winter concert, “Sing We Noel: Songs of Peace and Joy,” on Saturday, December 5, 4 pm, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm Street, Concord. Led by Artistic Director and Conductor Jane Ring Frank, recipient of the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award from Choral Arts New England, the program features accompanist Simon Andrews and welcomes guest artist Kenneth Mok, violin.

From a vast catalogue of traditional carols and anthems, CWC offers luxurious arrangements of some of the genre's best and most beloved tunes. Mendelssohn's exquisite writing for women's voices (“Laudate Pueri” and “Veni Pueri”) leads the concert, giving way to sweeping arrangements of “Away in a Manger,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Sing We Now of Christmas” and more. Witty and harmonically rich arrangements are heard in Michele Weir's jazz versions of “Winter Wonderland,” “I'll Be Home for Christmas” and others. Dan Forrest's gorgeous “Shalom” completes the concert – a heartfelt audience favorite.

Guest artist Kenneth Mok, violinist, has appeared as a soloist with orchestras including Collegium Musicum Hong Kong, Boston Chamber Orchestra, UMass Boston Chamber Orchestra, and Hong Kong Baptist University Orchestra. Closing with a rousing carol sing-along, the program is sure to please and add joy and warmth to a chilly winter afternoon.

CWC is pleased to participate in the Mass Cultural Council's Card to Culture program, in collaboration with the Department of Transitional Assistance and hundreds of organizations, making cultural programming accessible to those for whom cost is a barrier. Therefore, CWC offers EBT cardholders the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets for $10 each.

Concord Women's Chorus is a 55-singer ensemble that draws singers from Concord and the greater Boston area. The ensemble performs a wide variety of choral music, ranging from early music to contemporary repertoire, with an emphasis on works written for women's voices. CWC will soon be releasing a professional recording of its commissioned works, produced by Grammy Award-winning studio SoundMirror.

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