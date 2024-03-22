Concord Women's Chorus To Present AFTER THE RAIN Spring Concert In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Concord Women's Chorus will present the spring concert “After the Rain: Music for the Journey” on Saturday, May 4, 4 pm, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm Street, Concord. The performance is conducted by CWC Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank.

A concert of captivating new music written for women's voices, “After the Rain: Music for the Journey” tracks the twists and turns of our life stories: the joys, the disappointments, the stumbles, and the redemption along the journey. From Gwyneth Walker's reflective Maid of Constant Sorrow, to the hope of Elaine Hagenberg's contemplative Song of Miriam and exploration of wonder in By Night; from the dream of taking flight in Jocelyn Hagen's The Sky Falls to the triumph of Anthony Trecek-King's I'm on My Way, the entire program serves to uplift and to delight, to overcome and to ultimately sing with joy!

Concord Women's Chorus is a 45-singer ensemble fostering the power of women's voices through song, hailing from Concord and the greater Boston area. Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank conducts the chorus performing a wide variety of choral music, ranging from early music to contemporary repertoire, with an emphasis on works written for women's voices. CWC's commitment to the mastery and performance of a dynamic repertoire for women transforms the act of choral singing into an instrument for collaboration, education, and connection. The ensemble features confident singers who care deeply about creating, through women's voices, a source of strength and inspiration for themselves, the audience, and the world around us.

Tickets

Tickets to “After the Rain” are $30 adults, $25 seniors and students, $10 children ages 12 and under, available at concordwomenschorus.org and at the door. Trinity Episcopal Church is fully accessible. For more information, or to join Concord Women's Chorus, email manager@concordwomenschorus.org, visit concordwomenschorus.org.

About Concord Women's Chorus

Concord Women's Chorus (CWC), based in Concord, Massachusetts, is a 45-singer ensemble fostering the power in women's voices through song. Singers hail from Concord and the greater Boston area. Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank conducts the chorus performing a wide variety of choral music, ranging from early music to contemporary repertoire, with an emphasis on works written for women's voices.

CWC's commitment to the mastery and performance of a dynamic repertoire for women transforms the act of choral singing into an instrument for collaboration, education, and connection. The ensemble features confident singers who care deeply about creating, through women's voices, a source of strength and inspiration for themselves, the audience, and the world around us.

The chorus began in 1960 as the Concord Madrigals, a small group of women who expressed, through song, the strength of female community. Over the years the group has increased in size and capacity and greatly expanded its repertoire. In 2005, the Concord Madrigals became Concord Women's Chorus, a name that reflects not only the evolution of the chorus but the abiding power of women's voices.

In addition to concerts, CWC often engages in other performances and projects. The ensemble has engaged in several concert tours in the United States, Canada, and Great Britain.