Commonwealth Shakespeare Company And Coolidge Corner Theatre Present Shakespeare Reimagined: William Shakespeare's ROMEO + JULIET

The “Shakespeare Reimagined” series in 2022-23 consists of three film screenings followed by Q&A sessions with experts at the Coolidge Corner Theatre.

Apr. 05, 2023  

The plays of Shakespeare have been translated into more than one hundred languages, and his timeless stories have inspired great works in many art forms. For the second year in-person after creating the series during the pandemic, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) and the Coolidge Corner Theatre ('the Coolidge') are teaming up to take an in-depth look at how some filmmakers have brought Shakespeare's stories to the screen.

The "Shakespeare Reimagined" series in 2022-23 consists of three film screenings followed by Q&A sessions with experts in both theater and film at the Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA.

General Information

Admission is $16.25 general admission, $13.25 for Coolidge Corner Theater members. The price includes the film screening (123 minutes) and the panel discussion (which will run approximately 30-40 minutes).

Tickets are available at the door or at coolidge.org. For further information, visit Click Here or coolidge.org/programs/shakespeare-reimagined

The Coolidge's film and video exhibition areas are accessible by elevators. All are also equipped with a variety of options for patrons that are hard of hearing, deaf, blind, and/or visually impaired. For questions about accessibility or to make any disability-related accommodation requests, please email info@coolidge.org.

Masks are optional but encouraged for all patrons, including in the lobby and theatre spaces. For further information about the Coolidge's safety protocols, visit coolidge.org/safety.

In 1996, Baz Luhrmann helped adapt this classic Shakespearean romantic tragedy for the screen, updating the setting to a post-modern city named Verona Beach. In this version, the Capulets and the Montagues are two rival gangs. Juliet (Claire Danes) is attending a costume ball thrown by her parents. Her father Fulgencio Capulet (Paul Sorvino) has arranged her marriage to the boorish Paris (Paul Rudd) as part of a strategic investment plan. Romeo (Leonardo DiCaprio) attends the masked ball and he and Juliet fall in love.

The film is presented in connection to CSC2's production of Romeo & Juliet directed by CSC's Associate Artistic Director Bryn Boice, running at the Strand Theatre from May 11-19.

The panel discussion will be led by Bryn Boice, with guests multiple award-winning Scenic Designer James Noone, and DigBoston film critic Jake Mulligan.




share