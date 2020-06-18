Club Passim's SUMMER BOSTON CELTIC MUSIC FESTIVAL Goes Virtual

Passim's Summer Boston Celtic Music Festival (Summer BCMFest) is moving online this year with a special night of streaming on July 5. Now in its sixth year, the festival will feature performances by the Leland Martin Trio, Laura Feddersen & Friends, Jenna Moynihan & Màiri Chaimbeul, and Katie McNally & Neil Pearlman. The Summer BCMFest will stream live at Passim.org/summerbcmfest, Sunday, July 5 from 7 PM to 9 PM.

Passim's Summer BCMFest is tailored after the annual BCMFest, a gathering held each January to celebrate Greater Boston's richness of music, song and dance from Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton and other Celtic traditions. Like it's winter counterpart, Summer BCMFest showcases the vast range of sounds and styles found in Boston's Celtic music community.

A frequent performer in the Greater Boston area, the Leland Martin Trio has been strongly influenced by New England and Canadian fiddle styles and amassed an extensive library of well-known and esoteric tunes. Martin will be accompanied at Summer BCMFest by guitarist Eamon Sefton and fiddler/pianist Rachel Reeds.

Laura Feddersen is renowned for her unique and skillful interpretation of Irish, American, and Irish-American traditional music on fiddle and banjo. Since moving to Boston from Indiana, she's become a regular at a number of local Irish music sessions. Laura will be joined by some of her musical colleagues. She will be playing with Nathan Gourley (fiddle), Cara Frankowicz (fiddle) and Alan Murray (guitar, bouzouki).

Since meeting at the Berklee College of Music, Jenna Moynihan and Màiri Chaimbeul have forged a collaboration that fuses Scottish and Appalachian/old-timey music, with elements of classical and jazz, as captured on their widely praised 2017 album "One Two." They have toured in North America, Scotland and France, with sold-out shows including Celtic Connections, Celtic Colours and Scots Fiddle Festival.

Katie McNally has built on her foundations in the Scottish and Cape Breton fiddle traditions to create a sound that reflects her forays into American, Galician and other folk music, as well as her original work. Katie was a member of the Boston-based fiddle ensemble Childsplay and part of numerous collaborations, among them with Galician piper Carlos Nuñez. One of her benchmark projects was the album "The Boston States" she recorded in her trio with Neil Pearlman (keyboards), who will be accompanying her at Summer BCMFest, and Shauncey Ali (viola), which featured tunes inspired by old recordings of Cape Breton fiddlers both in Nova Scotia and Massachusetts and reflecting the creative energy of the Boston acoustic music scene.

The Summer BCMFest will stream live at Passim.org/summerbcmfest, Sunday July 5 from 7 PM to 9 PM.

