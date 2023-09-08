Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month With BAHUE

Bahué will make their East Coast debut touring three cities in Massachusetts.
The voice and percussion duo, Bahué, will make their East Coast debut touring three cities in Massachusetts with the works of seven Latin composers kicking off National Hispanic Heritage Month.
The concert of new music for voice and percussion features outstanding works by Tania León, Jimena Maldonado, Isabel Crespo Pardo, from their Latinx Miniature Challenge and arrangements of popular Rancheras on Friday, September 15, 2023, 7:00PM in Robyn Newhouse Hall of the Community Music School of Springfield, Springfield, MA, Saturday, September 16, 2023, 1PM in the Johnson Auditorium of the Haverhill Public Library, Haverhill, MA, and Saturday, September 16, 2023, 8:00PM in The Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts, Watertown, MA. Tickets are now available at all three locations and range from free admission to $30.00. Information on all the concerts can be found on the schedule page of Bahué's website.
The bi-coastal duo, Aliana de la Guardia and Ariel Campos, came together with a vision to celebrate and investigate complex Latin American identity through new and existing concert music repertoire. They made their West Coast debut in April 2023 at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, CA and now continue to share these new works by Latin composers in Aliana's home-state of Massachusetts.
“I felt alone at the time I first started searching for representation in concert repertoire, and like my interest in connecting to my culture through music was seen as a novelty. In recent years, I have felt a resurgence in the importance of this research and cultivation. We need a space where we are not a novelty. Where we can celebrate new works as well as the musical heritage that shapes us.” (Aliana de la Guardia from Bahué)
Bahué's East Coast debut is supported in part by grants from the Springfield, Watertown, and Haverhill Cultural Councils, and an alumni grant from Boston Conservatory at Berklee.
Friday, September 15, 2023, 7:00PM
Robyn Newhouse Hall
Community Music School of Springfield
127 State Street, Springfield, MA
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bahue-live-in-springfield-massachusetts-tour-registration-700539160487?aff=oddtdtcreator
Saturday, September 16, 2023, 1:00PM
Johnson Auditorium
Haverhill Public Library
99 Main Street, Haverhill, MA
RSVP: https://haverhillpl.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/concert-hold/
Saturday, September 16, 2023, 8:00PM
The Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts
321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA
RSVP: https://www.mosesianarts.org/timedevents/1634
