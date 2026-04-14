Cast Set For Lanford Wilson's FIFTH OF JULY at Provincetown Theatre

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The Provincetown Theater has announced the cast for its 2026 season opener, Fifth of July by Lanford Wilson. Directed by PT Artistic Director David Drake, the production will run for three weeks, May 14–31, 2026.

A cornerstone of the American theatrical canon, Fifth of July is a funny, tender, and deeply human portrait of friends and family in the aftermath of the turbulent 1960s. At its center is Ken Talley, a wounded Vietnam veteran trying to build a quieter life, as old companions arrive carrying big dreams, old wounds, and unresolved love. Known for his deeply human portraits of small-town life and richly drawn ensemble characters, Wilson's work includes the Pulitzer Prize–winning Talley's Folly, the widely produced Fifth of July, and the Broadway sensation Burn This.

Continuing its commitment to showcasing local talent, the Provincetown Theater's production features an all-local cast of performers from across Cape Cod and the Outer Cape community—an ensemble as vibrant, idiosyncratic, and deeply human as the play itself.

Leading the cast is James Cerne as Ken Talley, the sharp-witted, wheelchair-bound Vietnam veteran at the heart of the story, whose search for peace is constantly disrupted by the people who love him. Opposite him, Ian Futterer plays Jed, Ken's devoted boyfriend—an avid gardener whose grounded presence offers both stability and quiet strength.

Andrew Clemmons brings a loose-limbed charm to Weston Hurley, the goofy, ever-present guitarist with more enthusiasm than direction, while Madeline Barr portrays June Talley, Ken's sister—a former ‘60s peace activist now navigating single motherhood with resilience and lingering idealism. Raea Ivey appears as Shirley Talley, June's precocious teenage daughter, whose intelligence and curiosity cut through the emotional fog of the adults around her.

Sara Fitzpatrick takes on the role of Gwen Landis, a bold and unpredictable aspiring country singer chasing dreams that may be just out of reach, joined by Nathaniel Hall-Taylor as John, her boyfriend and steady companion. Rounding out the ensemble is Jen Zee as Sally Friedman, an eccentric and sharp-tongued widow whose presence adds both humor and unexpected poignancy.

“Fifth of July is a play about connection—about the ways we hold onto one another even as the world shifts beneath us,” said director David Drake. “It's a deeply personal, profoundly American story, and I'm thrilled to be working with such an extraordinary group of local artists to bring it to life.”