Cara Brindisi Will Make Her Debut Appearance at the Spire Center

A performer throughout New England for over a decade and a recent contestant on ‘The Voice’ (Season 22), Cara Brindisi has teamed up with the historic Spire Center to create a monthly concert and podcast series to explore the local music scene and to invite some of her out-of-town favorites. In the series, which starts April 25th, audience members will get to know Cara and her guest artists on a different level as she interviews them about their songs, life in music, and the less-told stories of their lives. Tickets are on sale now at spirecenter.org.

Brindisi, now based in Plymouth, will grace the Spire Center stage on the last Thursday of each month in her podcast residency. She will invite a different musical guest for each show, where each setlist will be different, and full of musical duets. Audiences will have the chance to hear a new song from her debut album I Am Home in each show.

After the performance, Cara will move onto the podcast segment where she will talk about a variety of things in her life, her music, and what it means to be a local musician. Additional dates for the podcast residency include May 30, June 27, July 25, August 29, September 26, and October 31.

“I’m very excited to now call Plymouth my home,” says Cara Brindisi. “I am grateful to collaborate with the Spire Center as a new space to showcase not only my artistry, but the talents of other local as well as touring artists to the series. I am happy to have the Plymouth community supporting me and I hope to do the same in my work as an artist as well as my work in the community.”

Described as ‘perfect’ by John Legend and ‘hypnotic’ by Blake Shelton, Cara Brindisi is a vocalist with equal parts power and ease. After a decade of performances that included direct support for Chris Isaak, Tower of Power, Adam Lambert, and Dispatch, Cara brought her talents to The Voice stage season 22, landing her a spot on Team Gwen. Gwen Stefani acknowledged the soothing and effortless quality of Cara‘s voice and her gift for story-telling.

Cara has been writing, recording, and performing original music for the entirety of her career. Many of her songs are inspired by her career as a Music Therapist. Her studies at Berklee College of Music led her to pursue this work, predominantly with those at the end of life in Hospice. Somewhere between these two careers, the gentle and the glamor, lies the authentic feeling one is guaranteed when listening to Cara Brindisi perform live in any setting.

Cara Brindisi will be at the Spire Center on Thursday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. Life & Lyrics Concert and Podcast Series with Cara Brindisitakes place on the last Thursday of each month. Tickets are on sale now at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.