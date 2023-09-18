Cape Rep Theatre Presents New Musical Event TRISH LAROSE: COME ON-A MY HOUSE

Cape Rep Theatre has announce the one woman musical journey Trish LaRose: Come On-A My House, conceived and performed by Trish LaRose, directed by Maura Hanlon, musical direction by Michael Dunford.

Performances will be held in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater October 19 - November 12, Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $40, $25 for 25 and under. Pay-What-You-Can First Friday, October 20th. Call the box office for reservations and information. A cash bar will be available at all performances. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or Click Here.

Inspired by the brilliance of legendary one woman shows from the likes of Bette Midler and Chita Rivera, Trish LaRose weaves story and song into a show filled with heart, sass and laughs! Backed by a stellar six-piece band, Trish invites you on a candid, eclectic journey about life as a New Yorker, becoming a mother, and discovering her inherent connection to Puerto Rico goes deeper than she could have imagined. Trish leaves no stone unturned with a diverse song list spanning Sondheim to Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston to Rosemary Clooney.

Trish LaRose takes center stage with Anthony Teixeira and Jess Andra on back up vocals supported by a stellar live band featuring Michael Dunford on percussion, Misao Koyama on keyboard, Andy Troyanos on guitar, Rich Hill on bass, Peter Murray on sax and Steve Ahern and Charlie Taormina on trumpet. The production team includes director Maura Hanlon and choreographer Bryan Knowlton with Ryan McGettigan (Scenic Design), Daisy Long (Lighting Design) and Tori Mondello (Stage Manager).

“LaRose's expressive delivery often feels like she's talking or singing just to you…a tour de force performance” - The Cape Cod Chronicle

All performances will be in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater, 3299 Main Street, Brewster. For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at Click Here.

Cape Rep's 2023 season is made possible through the generous support of Cape Air, SBS One Source, Friends' Marketplace, Cove Road Real Estate, Secure Storage, Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters, Cape Cod Linen Rental, Hot Chocolate Sparrow, Kevin Eosco/Today Real Estate and RPM Carpets & Floor Coverings.

Cape Rep's 2023 season opened with the world premiere musical Archibald Avery, April 12 - May 7 in the Indoor Theater, followed by the revival of our 2021 limited run production of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, June 25 - August 12 in the Outdoor Theater. Next the Indoor Theater hosted the regional premiere of the charming musical, A Man of No Importance, July 6 - August 5, followed by a sold-out limited presentation of the nationally acclaimed production of Grammy Award nominee Mona Golabek in The Pianist of Willesden Lane, August 16 -27. We closed the summer with the return of our beloved benefit revue All Our Best, September 1 & 2. The fall will feature the new one woman musical event, Trish LaRose: Come On-A My House, October 19 - November 12 and will wrap with a production To Be Announced November 30 - December 3. Our outdoor daytime children's programs featured the Cape premiere of The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley based on the beloved book by Jeff Brown, June 28 - August 31, and the delightful Puppets, Paul & Mary: You, Me, Trees & the Sea June 27 - August 29.

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company's three theaters, including the only outdoor theater on Cape Cod. Professional theater in an intimate setting.