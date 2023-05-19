Cape Rep Theatre Announces 2023 Outdoor Children's Season

On Tuesdays from June 27 through August 29, Cape Rep Theatre presents PUPPETS, PAUL & MARY: YOU, ME, TREES & THE SEA, with puppeteer Mary Wilson and singer/songwriter Paul Kehoe. On Wednesdays & Thursdays from June 28 through August 31, join us for the fun-filled musical , THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY, based on the beloved children's book by Jeff Brown.

Tickets for PUPPETS, PAUL & MARY: YOU, ME, TREES, & THE SEA are $12. Tickets for THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY are $15. All shows are at 10 am in Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater. All seating will be reserved. If it rains we go indoors. Group rates are available. Call the box office for details. Cape Rep Outdoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or Click Here.

Puppeteer Mary Wilson, singer/songwriter Paul Kehoe and their wild and wacky puppet friends are back to bring you on a new adventure learning all about our amazing environment and how we can take care of it. These annual shows are wildly popular, interactive, inventive and extremely funny. Perfect for ages 2 - 6 & great fun for ages 7-100!

The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley

Book by Timothy Allen McDonald

Lyrics by Timothy Allen McDonald and Jonathan K. Waller

Music by Timothy Allen McDonald, Jonathan K. Waller, David Weinstein and Stephen Gabriel

Based on the book, "Flat Stanley" by Jeff Brown.

THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY was originally produced by Work Light Productions under license agreement granted by The Trust U/W/O Jeff Brown, Marc Ginsberg, Trustee. Flat Stanley books are published by HarperCollins Children's Books

Directed by Holly Erin McCarthy

Based on the beloved children's book written by Jeff Brown, Stanley Lambchop is your ordinary, everyday, run-of-the-mill, ten-year-old: normal mom and dad, normal little brother, normal life. But Stanley wants more. He wants to travel the world, do something amazing, something no one's ever seen before. One morning, after a mysterious accident, Stanley Lambchop wakes up flat. Not just a little flat... really, REALLY flat! In a whirlwind musical travelogue filled with infectious songs and non-stop fun, Stanley - the ultimate exchange student - scours the globe in search of adventure.

Directed by Holly Erin McCarthy the cast features Cape Rep favorites Ari Lew, Hannah Carrita, Jess Andra and Anthony Teixeira. The production is supported by a stellar production team including costumes by Robin McLaughlin and scenic design by Ryan McGettigan. Nell Hamilton stage manages.

All performances will be in Cape Rep's 200-seat Outdoor Theater, 3299 Main Street, Brewster. For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at Click Here.