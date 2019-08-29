Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra Announces 2019-20 Season 'Towards the Sea'

Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra (CCCO), the region's newest professional orchestra, announces Season Two: Towards the Sea, a 2019-20 season of four performances. The orchestra is conducted by Music Director Matthew Scinto.

"Towards the Sea represents the real 'DNA' of our second season, beginning with a commissioned project based on the life of pirate 'Black Sam' Bellamy in collaboration with the Whydah Pirate Museum. His story as one of the richest pirates to have ever lived ends dramatically off the coast of Wellfleet, when he and his crew met their demise in April of 1717 aboard the Whydah during a violent storm. I look forward to welcoming composer Sam Wu for this commission with our orchestra", says Scinto. This look towards the sea four-concert season concludes in April, with a special commemorative piece for the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower's voyage to New England. "This historic event shaped the formation of our country and also had a deep impact on the native Wampanoags. Our goal to reflect on the whole story of the Pilgrim's landing in 1620. It is much more complicated then we tend to accept," says Scinto.

CCCO's Towards the Sea is inspired by Scinto's vision for the future of classical music on Cape Cod. He is fulfilling his mission to collaborate with local Cape individuals, arts organizations, and causes to create a unique concert experience of high quality, enriching, and memorable orchestral music. Featuring living composers is at the forefront of his plans; bringing audiences closer to music and the beauty found across Cape Cod communities.

2019-20 Schedule of Performances

Haydn the Pirate

Sunday, October 20, 3 PM

Pre-Concert Talk with Chris Macort of the Whydah Pirate Musuem, 2:15 PM

Pilgrim Congregational Church, 533 Main Street, Rt. 28, Harwich Port

Join the CCCO in a program featuring the life and story of "Black Sam" Bellamy, who after becoming one of the richest pirates in history, goes down with his crew in 1717 aboard the Whydah during a violent storm off the coast of Wellfleet. Composer Sam Wu and the CCCO premieres a new work depicting this harrowing story. The famous fugitive is musically illustrated by the 'Mourning' Symphony No. 44 in E minor of Haydn. The CCCO also performs Sibelius' reaction to Belshazzar's Feast, and a selection of music from Jean-Philippe Rameau's ballet and opera works.

A Mostly English Holiday

Sunday, December 15, 3 pm

Pilgrim Congregational Church, 533 Main Street, Rt. 28, Harwich Port

Ticket proceeds benefits in part the Alzheimer's Family Support Center of Cape Cod

CCCO takes a trip overseas with more beautiful English music for strings. Ralph Vaughan-Williams' "Fantasia on a Theme" by Thomas Tallis was inspired by this English Renaissance composer, creating a work featuring many of the orchestra's musicians. Johann Christian Bach (the son of famed Johann Sebastian Bach), best known as the "London" Bach, reached much success as a composer in England. CCCO performs his "Sinfonia in G minor". Peter Warlock entertains with his Capriol Dances (1926), the CCCO will take us on a tour of the sea with Grace Williams' Sea Sketches (1944) for string orchestra.

An Afternoon of Chamber Music

Sunday, February 16, 3 pm

Pilgrim Congregational Church, 533 Main Street, Rt. 28, Harwich Port

An afternoon of delightful chamber music selections with CCCO! A concert featuring music for strings and winds by Dvořák, Brahms, Mozart and CCCO's composer-in-residence Cody Forrest.

Towards the Sea

Sunday, April 19, 3 pm

Pilgrim Congregational Church, 533 Main Street, Rt. 28, Harwich Port

CCCO's Season Two concludes with a special commemorative work for the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower's journey to New England. Toru Takemitsu's "Towards the Sea" (1981) for alto flute (featuring Cape Symphony Principle Flute Zach Sheets), harp, and strings was commissioned by Green Peace for its "Save the Whales" campaign, featuring a movement dedicated to Cape Cod. CCCO also performs Gustav Holst's cheery and picturesque Green Brook Suite and Mozart's stormy Symphony No. 40.

Tickets to all Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra 2019-20 season concerts are $30 general admission, $35 at the door, and free for all students and children. A season pass to all four concerts is available for $100. (Note: season pass excludes the CCCO Summer Celebrationperformance). Tickets are available at www.capecodchamberorchestra.org, by calling 508-432-1668, or at the door by cash or credit card.

For more information visit www.capecodchamberorchestra.org, emailinfo@capecodchamberorchestra.org, or follow Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra on Facebook and Instagram.

Photo Credit: Jean Kirby Photography





