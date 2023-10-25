Cape Ann Symphony Musicians Unleashed Series Opens Season With DANSE MACABRE

The performance is on Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 PM.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Janet Dacal, Justina Machado & More to Star in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R. Photo 3 Janet Dacal, Justina Machado & More to Star in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Cape Ann Symphony Musicians Unleashed Series Opens Season With DANSE MACABRE

Cape Ann Symphony has announced the opening of the 2023/24 Musicians Unleashed Concert Series with  Danse Macabre, on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM at The Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church Street, Gloucester. The ticket price for Danse Macabre is $40 for Adults and $15 for Youth.  Call CAS at 978-281-0543 or go to Click Here to purchase tickets. The Cape Ann Symphony's Musicians Unleashed programs were launched in 2019 and have become a wonderfully popular series with an overwhelmingly enthusiastic audience response.

Cape Ann Symphony's Musicians Unleashed Series celebrates Halloween  with a spooky concert of ghostly music featuring a quartet of Cape Ann Symphony's principal string players: Seth MacLeod, Cello; CAS Concert Master Scott Moore, violin;  Erica Pisaturo, violin;  and Brandon White, viola; playing a program of creative and varied compositions  ranging from Schubert's String Quartet No. 14: Death and the Maiden to a pop medley of Stevie Wonder's Superstition, Gnarls Barkley's Crazy and Michael Jackson's Thriller to Spooky Waltz, a piece written by CAS violinist & Concert Master Scott Moore. "Our program for October 28 features an adventurous variety of music, which really showcases the talent and versatility of the Cape Ann Symphony's principal string players", explains Moore,. "From cheeky, spooky fun, to the truly tragic; from Schubert and Shostakovich to Doc Watson and Gnarls Barkley…there's something here for any music lover, and it's all bound together by the theme and title piece, Danse Macabre.”

The Danse Macabre concert program includes: Shostakovich's String Quartet No. 8: Largo & Allegro Molto; Saint-Saens' Danse Macabre; Penderecki's Tanz; Scott Moore's Spooky Waltz; A Pop Medley of Stevie Wonder's Superstition, Gnarls Barkley's Crazy and Michael Jackson's Thriller; the classic traditional pieces: Jenny on the Railroad and Go Dig My Grave; Sibelius' Valse Triste; Satie's Gnossienne No.1; Purcell's When I am Laid in Earth and Schubert's String Quartet No. 14: Death and the Maiden.

Scott Moore was born and came of age in rural Kentucky. He began his career as a violinist and composer as a four-year-old in New York. He's been a soloist with a number of orchestras, played Mozart for the Archduke of Austria, and has given an impromptu recital in Carnegie Hall for an audience of ghosts. In 2018, he began performing, from memory, the complete Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin by J. S. Bach.  A composer as well, he has composed six adventurous new scores for the Louisville Ballet, including As You Like It in August 2022. This native Kentuckian is now a resident of Gloucester. He and his wife violinist Erica Pisaturo, also a member of CAS,  moved to New England in the fall of 2019.

Violinist Erica Pisaturo is a native of New England, where she began her violin studies at the age of four. After earning a BA in Music and Art History from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, she went on to earn an MFA at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia.

While in the South, Ms. Pisaturo played violin in a number of professional symphony orchestras, including the Hilton Head Symphony and Savannah Philharmonic, both of which she also served as Orchestra Librarian. She  has toured and traveled the world extensively including studying architecture in Italy, making music on tour in China and Japan.  She and her husband, CAS violinist Scott Moore moved to Gloucester in 2019 and Ms. Pisaturo now plays with the Cape Ann Symphony and Symphony By The Sea.

Cellist Seth MacLeod earned his Bachelor of Music in cello performance from Boston University, where he studied with George Neikrug who dedicated to Seth a cadenza he composed for the Dvořák Cello Concerto. In September Mr. MacLeod joined the Cape Ann Symphony as Principal Cellist. He has performed as a soloist with the Wellesley Symphony, Lincoln-Sudbury Civic and the Metrowest Symphony Orchestras. Mr. MacLeod is also the principal cellist of the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra, and he is a member of Symphony By The Sea. He is a versatile chamber musician and string instructor at area schools.

  

 Violist Brandon White made his CAS debut in March 2022's  Musicians Unleashed Concert, the Virtual Clarinet Quintet Concert. Originally from New York and now residing in the Boston area, Brandon White has enjoyed a varied career as a violist. A classically trained violist, Mr. White has been recognized as an analytical, and forward-thinking musician with a love of all viola music and new compositions. He holds degrees from The Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam where he studied under Shelly Tramposh and earned his BM in Viola Performance, as well as The Boston Conservatory at Berklee where he studied under Lila Brown and earned his MM in String Performance. He has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Jordan Hall, and Sanders Theater and played with the Orchestra of Northern New York, Hamptons Festival Orchestra and the Choral Society of the Hamptons. Mr. White currently performs in the Rivers Symphony Orchestra and is also a member of the contemporary viola duo Waterhouse Row alongside Emilie Catlett.

Danse Macabre is  Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church Street, Gloucester. Ticket prices for Danse Macabre  are $40 for Adults and $15 for Youth. Call Cape Ann Symphony at 978-281-0543 or go to Click Here for tickets.

 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Cast and Creative Team Set For THE HEART SELLERS at the Huntington Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set For THE HEART SELLERS at the Huntington

The Huntington has announced the cast and creative team of The Heart Sellers, a gorgeous and funny new play written by Lloyd Suh and directed by May Adrales. The production runs from Tuesday, November 21 – Saturday, December 23, 2023 at the Calderwood Pavilion.

2
Boston Symphony Orchestra Presents LIGETI 100, A Centennial Tribute, November 12–19 Photo
Boston Symphony Orchestra Presents LIGETI 100, A Centennial Tribute, November 12–19

In November, the Boston Symphony Orchestra continues its 2023–24 season with four weeks of compelling programming highlighted by much-anticipated artist debuts and welcome returns, as well as a not-to-be-missed weeklong, multi-faceted festival dedicated to one of the most pioneering composers of the 20th century, György Ligeti (1923–2006). 

3
Photos: Go Inside Music Rehearsal for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at A.R.T. Photo
Photos: Go Inside Music Rehearsal for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at A.R.T.

Get a first look inside music rehearsals for Real Women Have Curves at A.R.T.

4
WAMPTRONICA Brings A Dance Party Vibe To Cotuit Photo
WAMPTRONICA Brings A Dance Party Vibe To Cotuit

Among the offerings at the November 4th presentation of the Poly-Groove Records Revue, at Cotuit Center for the Arts will be WAMPTRONICA, an electronic dance music group, comprised of Wampanoag and other native musical creatives; blending traditional elements of music of the First Nation people with House, jazz, breakbeats, and funk.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company Video
ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
Lizzie: The Musical in Boston Lizzie: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/22-11/05)Tracker
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (11/12-11/12)Tracker
The Thanksgiving Play in Boston The Thanksgiving Play
Studio Theatre Worcester (11/03-11/12)Tracker
Just for Us in Boston Just for Us
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/15-12/17)
A Wrinkle in Time in Boston A Wrinkle in Time
Wheelock Family Theatre (4/13-5/11)
Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age in Boston Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age
Sanders Theatre (3/15-3/15)
Jagged Little Pill in Boston Jagged Little Pill
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts (4/05-4/07)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Boston The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Boston Opera House (2/13-2/18)
Get The Led Out in Boston Get The Led Out
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/03-11/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You