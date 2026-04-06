CULINARY CABARET Will Return to Franklin Performing Arts Company

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Franklin Performing Arts Company will present Culinary Cabaret on April 10 at 7:00 p.m. at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin, Massachusetts. The annual event will combine culinary offerings with live entertainment in an all-inclusive evening.

The program will feature food and beverage tastings from local restaurants and vendors, alongside live music and performances by Electric Youth. Participating partners will include Pour Richard’s, Total Beverage Solution, Applause Gelato and Unique Finds, Coachman’s Lodge, Intermission Café, LongHorn Steakhouse, Mykonos Greek Kitchen, Raillery Public House, The Caribbean Press, The Curry House, and others.

Now in its 14th year, Culinary Cabaret highlights regional culinary talent through a range of offerings including wine, craft beer, spirits, and prepared dishes. Proceeds from the event will support Electric Youth’s 2026 European tour.

Franklin Performing Arts Company is an Actors’ Equity small professional theater company based at THE BLACK BOX, where it produces musicals, plays, and other performances throughout the season.

Ticket Information

Tickets and additional information are available at FPAConline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370.