CSC and Coolidge Corner Theatre Present Shakespeare Reimagined: MAQBOOL

The plays of Shakespeare have been translated into more than one hundred languages, and his timeless stories have inspired great works in many art forms. Commonwealth Shakespeare Company and the Coolidge Corner Theatre have teamed up to take an in-depth look at how some filmmakers have reimagined Shakespeare's work to create compelling cinema that is as relevant today as it was four hundred years ago. Each event includes a live discussion with experts on film and theater, which take place via Zoom. Following the first offering of Akira Kurosawa's Ran, and 10 Things I Hate About You, CSC/Coolidge's next offering is

Maqbool, a 2004 Indian crime drama directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The Mumbai criminal underworld stands in for the rugged terrain of Scotland in this critically acclaimed adaptation of Macbeth, starring the late renowned actor Irrfan Khan (Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, The Namesake), with Pankaj Kapur, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, and Om Puri. This classic tale of greed and ambition premiered at the 2003 Toronto International Film Festival. Panelists include Devika Girish, a film, culture, and political writer; and Tanuj Chopra, a writer/director and showrunner for the Netflix series Delhi Crime.

Admission is $10 and includes a link to the live Zoom discussion (which will run approximately 60 minutes). Speech-to-text captioning will be available. Please note: the Coolidge and CSC are not able to provide direct links to the films, but patrons can find out where to rent and/or stream them here.

Go to coolidge.org/csc to register. Patrons are urged to register a week or more in advance, so they have ample time to view the film before the discussion session.

For further information, including the biographies of the panelists, visit commshakes.org/production/shakespeare-reimagined/ or coolidge.org/csc.