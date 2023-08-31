COME TOGETHER - A MULTIMEDIA BEATLES EXPERIENCE Celebrates the Anniversary of the Beatles at Boston Garden in 1964

Come Together: A Multimedia Beatles Experience, a monthly residency at City Winery Boston, will celebrate the anniversary of The Beatles concert at Boston Garden in 1964 with a brunch show on Sunday September 10 at Noon (doors at 11am). Tickets are $15 and available for purchase now.



Boston radio personality and Beatle historian Cha-Chi Loprete and award-winning Beatles Magician John Duke Logan will be joined for this show by special musical guests, Studio Two: The Beatles Tribute. Founded by Berklee alumni, Studio Two will be recreating the entire Beatles 1964 Boston Garden set - in full costume and using authentic, vintage instruments and equipment from 1964, to replicate the Beatles classic Signature Sound.

“Since the show began last year, Come Together has seen its popularity grow monthly,” said City Winery Marketing Manager Scott Feldman. “And the Sunday brunch show is a great opportunity to bring new audiences, including families, into City Winery.”

Each installment of Come Together is a blend of rare footage, magic, live music, and more, showcasing a different Beatles theme. The September 10th show will celebrate the anniversary of the Beatles performance at the Boston Garden in September 1964.

New Englanders who attended the 1964 Boston Garden show will be featured, sharing their unique, first-hand experience of the Fab Four’s legendary appearance in Boston. Guests attending the September 10th show will also have the rare opportunity to meet and chat with the ‘Beatlemania in Boston’ historians as well.

Audience members will have a chance to win coveted Beatles prizes, including original Beatles vinyl courtesy of Cheap Thrills Music & More of Dedham MA, show tickets, and more.

As Loprete states, “The Beatles’ music lives through us from generation to generation. It’s inclusive to people of all ages and speaks to us individually no matter what part of life you’re in – it’s truly universal. We hope Beatles’ fans enjoy the thrill of experiencing the Beatles performance at the Boston Garden in 1964 together. Being able to pass something like music down to each generation is a really gratifying and special experience.”

"We try to produce the experience in a way where there's a little bit of everything for everyone: live music, underground footage, rare magic, exclusive giveaways, tasty food, delicious drinks, and more,” said Logan. “We've had a wide range of guests attend our show as well -- from fans who knew every lyric to every song, all the way to people who didn't know the names of the band members -- and we're honored when both types of guests come up to us afterwards saying how much fun they had. It's the fanbase that inspires us to get more creative with each event since every monthly show is completely unique covering a different Beatle timeline or milestone across their incredible career.”

Cha-Chi Loprete is a first-generation Beatles fan and longtime host of Breakfast with The Beatles radio broadcast heard weekly in three New England States and around the world. In his forty years in broadcasting, Loprete has interviewed Paul, George, and Ringo many times as well as historic figures from The Beatles’ inner circle and beyond, including George Martin, Pete Best, Yoko Ono, Peter Asher, and many others. Loprete also hosted and narrated 5 sold-out Beatle inspired performances with the world-renowned Boston Pops Orchestra and hosts the popular podcast “Get Back to The Beatles with Cha-Chi Loprete!”

John Duke Logan is an international keynote speaker and award-winning magician who received a standing ovation on America's Got Talent. He's the producer and host of the popular Magic with The Beatles theater show, which blends magic and media to share how The Beatles created some of history’s most magical and iconic moments. The media also nicknamed John the Team Magician for the New England Patriots where millions of people would watch him perform for the players every week on social media, which led to him touring the country with Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell. In addition, he’s the founder of the Impossible is Just a Word program where he presents at leadership conferences to help executives learn more about perception, innovation, and teamwork. He’s been featured at TEDx, in Forbes, on ABC News, NBC, and ESPN, and can be seen at theaters and conferences across the country.

Show dates for the rest of the year for Come Together are as follows with more musical guests being announced soon.

Sunday, September 10th: The Beatles on Tour - with a special celebration of their September 1964 appearance at The Boston Garden

Sunday, October 8th: A John Lennon Birthday Celebration

Saturday, November 11th: The Beatles Solo Years

Sunday, December 10th: A Beatles Holiday Celebration