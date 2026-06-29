MADE YOU LOOK TOUR: Patrick Droney to Play Boch Center Shubert Theatre

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Singer-songwriter, Patrick Droney, announces 2026 Made You Look Tour, with a stop at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre in Boston, MA, on November 1, 2026. Tickets are on sale now.

Singer/songwriter/producer Patrick Droney's third full-length project Made You Look arrives July 24 via Warner Records. The album comes after three defining years away — a meaningful pause in a career that spans three acclaimed records (2018's self-titled EP, 2021's State of the Heart, and 2023's Subtitles for Feelings), appearances on late night TV (Seth Meyers, Colbert), and hundreds of millions of streams. Made You Look is both an instruction and an admission at once — a record about paying attention in an era that forces us to always be somewhere else. In a culture built for speed, Droney slowed down, and the music is braver for it, both sonically and emotionally.

Created across New York and Nashville, the album boasts an impressive list of collaborations, including a stunning feature from Kelsea Ballerini (“Math of Us”) and a co-write with Stephen Wilson, Jr. (“Cigarette Break”) — plus key contributions from:

Konrad Snyder (Kacey Musgraves, Noah Kahan)

Mixing engineer Jonathan Low (Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams)

Drummer Bryan Devendorf (The National)

String arranger Davide Rossi (Coldplay, Alicia Keys, The Verve)

Droney will be touring the album heavily, folding Made You Look into his growing songbook. He's already played a sold-out three-city run through Nashville, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn this year, with a fall tour ahead that will see him take on storied rooms like the Ryman Auditorium, Brooklyn Steel, and the Belasco Theatre.

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