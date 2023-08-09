CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION is Now Playing at Chester Theatre Company

Chester Theatre Company will present Circle Mirror Transformation by Annie Baker, performed at Chester Town Hall Theatre, 15 Middlefield Road, Chester, MA, from August 10-20.

In this work by Pulitzer Prize winner, MacArthur fellow, and Amherst native Annie Baker, five very different people come together in a Vermont community center for a theatre workshop. Their games and exercises teach them more about themselves and each other than they do about acting.

CTC welcomes back Joel Ripka and newly appointed Co-Producing Artistic Director Tara Franklin alongside newcomers Corinna May, Hero Marguerite, and Alex Draper. Ripka’s previous CTC credits include The Night Alive, The Aliens, and Every Brilliant Thing (for which Ripka was awarded a Berkie). Franklin was last seen in To The Moon and Back, Tiny Beautiful Things, and On The Exhale. May is no stranger to the Berkshires, having worked with Berkshire Theatre Group, WAM, and Shakespeare & Co. Marguerite has previously performed in productions with the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, Pan Opera, Smith College and UMass Amherst. Alongside extensive experience in stage, film, and television, Draper currently serves as co-Artistic Director for Dogteam Theatre Project at Middlebury College.

The company will also welcome Daniel Elihu Kramer back to Chester as Director. Alongside his long tenure as CTC’s former Producing Artistic Director, audiences will know his directing work, including last year’s Pride@Prejudice, written and directed by Kramer. He is a recent recipient of the Larry Murray Award awarded by the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association for his leadership of the company.

The artistic and design team for the show includes returning artists Lara Dubin (CTC Resident Lighting Designer), Nathan Leigh, and Christina Beam (Costume Designer). We also welcome back Meg Lydon once more this summer as Stage Manager, and Juliana von Haubrich as Set Designer.

Performance Information

All performances will take place at the Historic Town Hall Theatre, 15 Middlefield Road, Chester, Wednesday through Sunday. Check www.chestertheatre.org for specific dates and times.

Individual ticket prices are $52.50. Chester and Middlefield residents, members of the military and their families, ConnectorCare enrollees, and those holding EBT/SNAP cards may purchase discounted tickets by calling the box office. Student Rush $10 tickets are available day of show. Single tickets and subscriptions are available at the door, online at www.chestertheatre.org, or by calling the box office at (413).354.7771. Box office phone hours are 11am-3pm, Tuesday through Friday.

Most performances will be mask optional but encouraged. Two matinee performances of Circle Mirror Transformation will require everyone in the audience to be fully masked: Thursday, August 10th at 2pm, and Saturday, August 19th at 2pm. For more information, please visit the website.