Brian Falduto Will Headline Pride Show at City Winery Next Week

On June 12th at City Winery, "School of Rock" alum turned emerging queer country star Brian Falduto will headline "Brian Falduto: The NY Pride Show" with special guests Will Leet and the NYC Cowboys and hosted by Hanukah Lewinsky, live at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available now.

Selected as “one of the 20 most influential, outspoken, and optimistic individuals on the planet” by PrideLife Magazine, Brian Falduto came into prominence after playing the role of Billy, in the cult classic film School of Rock (the film celebrates its 20th anniversary this year). Now as an adult, he's transformed into a bonafide gay country artist destined for superstardom and just released his debut album, GAY COUNTRY in March featuring the TikTok viral hit "Same Old Country Love Song." The album was praised People Magazine, Apple Music Radio, and iHeartRadio Country.

Brian seeks to continue creating safe spaces for young queer folks to celebrate their love of country music, as the genre can sometimes exclude queer stories and fans.

The event is on Monday, June 12 at 7:30PM at The Loft at City Winery.