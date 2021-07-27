Boston She Party to Premiere Jazz-Infused Theatrical Revue FOLLIES FOR BOSTON at Big Night Live

The must see original production, Follies for Boston, a theatrical cabaret event, will premier Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Big Night Live in Boston.

Presented by Boston She Party Productions, Follies for Boston combines the smooth, seductive nature of jazz with a light-hearted theatrical revue, serving as a tribute to liberation, and to Boston itself. Tickets for this unforgettable performance are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Follies For Boston is the creation of Canton, MA resident Melanie Cox, an accomplished dancer, educator and choreographer with more than two decades of experience producing unique bodies of work. Under Cox's stylistic and thematic supervision, Follies for Boston features stunning choreography performed by uninhibited professional dancers and the musical stylings of The Midnight Riders, a world-class jazz band that jams-out during the 60-minute, jazz-infused performance. Together, they create a show that is rebellious, bold, liberating, and delicious.

"I created Follies For Boston as a way to celebrate the way jazz sounds and feels, brought to life through gorgeous dancers and thoughtful choreography," said Cox. "I've had the desire to create a jazz on jazz revue for years. Follies for Boston is my truth, the way I feel. I'm incredibly excited to see it brought to life for the first time at Big Night Live."

Follies for Boston is performed by a troupe of dancers from across New England, including:

Jessica Beal, a recent graduate of Dean College who works professionally as a choreographer and dance instructor

Stefany Cobb, a dancer trained in both classical and street dance styles who has been dancing since the age of 3, Stefany is also a Company member with Dance Prism, Season 6 & 7 of The Expressive Movement and The New England House of Mulan

Caroline Zanni, a native of Johnston, RI and a graduate of Rhode Island College where she worked with a host of accomplished choreographers, including Alexandra Beller, Bob Boross, Adrienne Hawkins, David Parker, and Angelica Vessella, among others.

Lorae Wegner, an international touring dancer and company member with The Expressive Movement Dance Company Season 6, 7, and 8, choreographer, and dance instructor. With a background in Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Contemporary, Horton, and Lyrical, Lorae grew up in a competitive dance environment and studied Dance and Arts and Entertainment at Dean College.

Madison Rea, a native of Warwick, Rhode Island and a graduate of Rhode Island College, has been performing since the age of 3. She is currently a dancer with Konnectivity Dance Company under the direction of Artistic Director Katie Caramiciu, as well as teaching Musical Theatre to young dancers at her home studio, Warwick Dance and Gymnastics Academy.

Kat Odlum, a native of Boston, MA who has been dancing since she was two years old Trained in classical ballet. Kat made the switch to musical theater and commercial dance when she turned eighteen and never looked back.

Makeda Wallace, a Boston native, began her training in liturgical and West African dance before training in hip hop. She started dancing professionally at OrigiNation Cultural Arts Center at the age of 16 and soon joined the senior company NIA Dance Troupe. Wallace was also picked to train at the Alvin Ailey Summer Intensive in New York City. Makeda is currently a teaching artist at Berklee and the lead instructor/program director for SocaFusion's Kids Fete classes.

Lesley Fargnoli, a featured soloist with Emmy-award winning RWS Entertainment Group's Step One Dance Company, Lesley has performed as a guest artist for many ballet companies including Festival Ballet of Providence, Providence Ballet Theatre, and Island Moving Company. She is a member of Konnectivity Dance Company in Rhode Island.. When she's not performing, Lesley is educating and choreographing for young dancers around New England.

Brooklyn Toli, a recent graduate of Rhode Island College and a member of the Boston Tap Company, is currently working as a dancer with "DrumatiX" under the direction of Noa Barankin and as a dance teacher at various studios throughout New England.

The dancers are joined by The Midnight Riders, a Boston-based world-class jazz band. The production's musical director is Avery Logan, drummer, composer and educator from Chapel Hill, North Carolina. An alumnus of the New England Conservatory of Music and Betty Carter Jazz Ahead, Avery has performed at venues ranging from intimate Boston jazz hotspots like Wally's, The Lilypad and Outpost 186 to the Huntington Theatre, OBERON American Repertory Theater, Boston Convention and Exhibit Center and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. He has shared the stage with artists like Samora Pinderhughes, Elena Pinderhughes, Dayna Stephens, Jason Palmer, and Godwin Louis.

Tickets for Follies For Boston at Big Night Live (110 Causeway St. Boston, MA) on Thursday, August 12, 2021 are on sale now, priced from $25-$50, via Ticketmaster. The show is 18+.

Doors are at 7 PM, and the show begins at 8 PM. Follies For Boston is also performing on the Artists for Humanity stage (at 100 W 2nd St. Boston, MA) from August 26 to 29. Tickets for these dates are also currently on sale at thebostonsheparty.com. Proceeds from the show will benefit Dove, a multi-service organization providing comprehensive direct services and support for victims of dating and domestic violence.