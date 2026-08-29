Boston Dance Theater Continues PLANTS PROJECT With September Programming

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Boston Dance Theater (BDT) is set to present two performances of its ongoing PLANTS Project this September, inviting audiences to experience contemporary dance through site-responsive works inspired by plant life, ecological interdependence, and the relationship between humans and the natural world. Presented in collaboration with local cultural institutions, the performances transform gardens and museum spaces into environments for movement, sensory exploration, and shared reflection.

On Thursday, September 17, Boston Dance Theater joins the Art Complex Museum in Duxbury for Unfurling, a site-responsive performance inspired by the quiet resilience of plant life and the writings of Indigenous botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer. On Saturday, September 26, BDT returns to Native Plant Trust for Plants: Solos for Native Species, a series of immersive solo performances inspired by native plant species and presented throughout the Garden.

September 17 – The PLANTS Project

Art Complex Museum | Duxbury, MA | 6:00 PM | Free Reservations and More Info

Presented in partnership with the Art Complex Museum, Unfurling invites audiences into a sensory, site-responsive experience created by the artists of Boston Dance Theater in collaboration with visual artist Kim Radochia.

The work draws inspiration from the quiet resilience of plant life and the writings of Indigenous botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer, exploring the ways plants connect to one another, their environments, and the larger living systems around them. Dancers move through the museum space like tendrils of growth, attuning to one another, the land, and the invisible networks that sustain life.

Rooted in slowness, sensitivity, and ecological imagination, the performance encourages audiences to notice what is often overlooked and to consider their own place within a living, interdependent world. Audience participation and open conversation are integral to the experience, creating space for communal inquiry into how we relate to one another, to place, and to the more-than-human world through the evolving wisdom of plant life.



September 26 – Plants: Solos for Native Species

Native Plant Trust Garden in the Woods | Framingham, MA | During regular Garden hours | More Info

Boston Dance Theater returns to the Garden for Plants: Solos for Native Species, an immersive performance experience featuring four 20-minute solo works inspired by native plant species.

Throughout the day, BDT dancers will perform individual solos in different locations across the Garden, allowing visitors to encounter each work at their own pace. The performances will loop throughout regular Garden hours, creating an opportunity for audiences to come and go freely while discovering movement in unexpected places throughout the landscape.

Inspired by the distinctive qualities, histories, and environments of native plant species, the solo works invite audiences to experience the Garden through a different lens — one that connects human movement with the rhythms, resilience, and diversity of the plant world.

The event is free with Garden admission.

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