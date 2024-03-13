Boston Ballet Reveals 2024–2025 Dancer Promotions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boston Ballet Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen has announced four dancer promotions for the 2024–2025 season. Second Soloists Daniel Durrett and Lauren Herfindahl have been promoted to the rank of soloist and Artists Kaitlyn Casey and Courtney Nitting have been promoted to the rank of second soloist. Nissinen previously announced the promotion of Sangmin Lee to soloist in February 2024.

“It is my honor to recognize the talent and hard work of these accomplished and versatile artists,” said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. “I look forward to witnessing their continued growth as they take on our next season of repertoire.”

Daniel Durrett of Cincinnati, Ohio began his early dance training at Dr. Lyrica Joy Ministries Ballet School, continuing with UpTown Arts. In 2004, Cincinnati Ballet’s former Artistic Director Victoria Morgan offered Durrett a full scholarship to continue his training at the Cincinnati Ballet Otto M. Budig Academy. While attending Houston Ballet School summer intensive in 2013, he was invited to join Houston Ballet’s Second Company (HBII). Durrett joined Boston Ballet as an artist of the Company in 2017, was promoted to second soloist in 2022, and will return next season as a soloist.

Lauren Herfindahl of Kingston, Massachusetts began her dance training at an early age and studied with Boston Ballet School for seven years before joining Boston Ballet II at the age of 15 in 2011. She continued her studies at numerous summer programs, including School of American Ballet, Canada’s National Ballet School, Banff Summer Dance Festival, and Boston Ballet School’s Summer Dance Program. She also trained with the Chautauqua Dance Program and Suzanne Farrell’s Cedar Island Program. Herfindahl has explored choreography, creating her first piece for the BB@home: ChoreograpHER program in 2019 titled Baroque in Beauty. Herfindahl is a guest teacher with Boston Ballet School’s Summer Dance Program. In May 2022, Herfindahl graduated from Northeastern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies with a Business Minor. She was acknowledged for her academic commitment and achievements with the Compass Award in 2022. She was also inducted into the Huntington 100, which honors students who embody the mission, ideals, and values of Northeastern. Herfindahl joined Boston Ballet II in 2011, was promoted to artist in 2013, and to second soloist in 2017. She will return next season as a soloist.

Kaitlyn Casey of Staten Island, New York began her dance training at the School of American Ballet (SAB) in 2007. After graduating from SAB in 2015, she joined Semperoper Ballet in Dresden, Germany, performing corps de ballet, soloist, and principal roles. In 2021, she was promoted to Coryphée. Kaitlyn Casey joined Boston Ballet as an artist of the Company in 2023 and will return next season as a second soloist.

Courtney Nitting of Lafayette, New Jersey studied with The New Jersey School of Ballet from 2001 to 2010, and continued training with the School of American Ballet, graduating in 2016. Nitting began her professional career with Eglevsky Ballet, Neglia Ballet, and Tom Gold Dance. She joined Pennsylvania Ballet II in 2017. In 2018, she joined Kansas City Ballet (KCB) where she danced corps de ballet, soloist, and principal roles. Nitting also choreographed three ballets for KCB. She was featured in the former NFL Kansas City Chiefs player and Afrobeats singer Tamba Hali’s Fine O music video. She was named one of Dance Magazine’s 25 to Watch in 2022, along with KCB’s Emerging Dancer 2022. Nitting joined Boston Ballet as an artist of the Company in 2023 and will return next season as a second soloist.

For full biographies, visit bostonballet.org.