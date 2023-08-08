Boston Ballet Reveals 2023–2024 Company Roster

Seven new dancers join the main Company, eight new dancers join Boston Ballet's second Company, Boston Ballet II (BBII), & nine Boston Ballet dancers received promotions.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB Photo 2 Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Interview: Chatting With Taavon Gamble, Director and Choreographer of Reagle Music Theatre Photo 3 Interview: Chatting With Taavon Gamble, Director and Choreographer of Reagle Music Theatre's Staging of Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID
Broadway in Worcester Reveals 2023-2024 Season Lineup With Jessie Mueller and Santino Font Photo 4 Broadway in Worcester Reveals 2023-2024 Season Lineup With Jessie Mueller and Santino Fontana

Boston Ballet Reveals 2023–2024 Company Roster

Boston Ballet Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen has announced the 2023–2024 season roster. The Company includes a diverse roster of 67 professional dancers from around the world. Seven new dancers join the main Company, eight new dancers join Boston Ballet's second Company, Boston Ballet II (BBII), and nine Boston Ballet dancers received promotions for the upcoming season.

“We have a diverse and talented roster of dancers at Boston Ballet this season, and I am thrilled to welcome these new Company and BBII members from around the globe,” said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. “I am looking forward to seeing them shine in our ambitious 60th season, that showcases the best of the past, present, and future of ballet with beloved classical favorites and exciting world premieres. Our audiences will enjoy getting to know the dancers and what they will bring to our versatile repertoire.”

Thirty-five percent of the Company self-identifies as BIPOC and multi-racial and has representation from 15 nationalities. BBII alumni comprise 34 percent of the Company.

Boston Ballet welcomes seven new dancers to the Company: Yue Shi (Tangshan, Hebei, China) as a principal dancer; Chenxin Liu (Chenzhou, Hunan) as a second soloist; Alexandria Heath (Gilbert, Arizona), Courtney Nitting (Lafayette, New Jersey), Emma Topalova (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), Alexa Torres (Santiago, Dominican Republic), and Isaac Mueller (Littleton, Colorado) as artists of the Company.

Nissinen also previously announced the following promotions. Soloist Chisako Oga has been promoted to the rank of principal dancer. Second Soloist Sun Woo Lee has been promoted to the rank of soloist. Artists Tyson Clark, Louise Hautefeuille, Sage Humphries, Sangmin Lee, and Daniel Rubin have been promoted to the rank of second soloists. Boston Ballet II dancers Brooke Wilson and Sydney Williams have been promoted to artists of the Company.

New dancers to join BBII include Kylie Dyson (Clearwater, Florida), Sydney Santo Domingo (East Hanover, New Jersey), Wesley Miller (Columbia, South Carolina), Austen McDonald (Sydney Australia), and Samuel Ming Yuan (Singapore). Emily Aston (Newport Beach, California), Sumin Lee (Ilsan, South Korea), and Alexander Nicolosi (Shreveport, Louisiana) have been promoted to BBII from the Graduate Program.



RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Lalah Hathaway Comes To City Winery Boston This Month Photo
Lalah Hathaway Comes To City Winery Boston This Month

 Lalah Hathaway, a 5-time GRAMMY award-winner and daughter of the incomparable Donny Hathaway will perform 2 shows at City Winery Boston on Tuesday, August 22nd at 6:00pm and 9:30pm.

2
Concord Womens Chorus Hosts Fall Open Rehearsals and Auditions Photo
Concord Women's Chorus Hosts Fall Open Rehearsals and Auditions

Concord Women’s Chorus (CWC), fostering the power of women’s voices in song, invites new singers to join its ensemble at “Open Rehearsals” on Tuesdays, September 12 and 19, 9:30 am, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm Street, Concord. Artistic Director and Conductor Jane Ring Frank welcomes newcomers to join rehearsal, audition and learn more about the fall season. 

3
Review: FAITH HEALER at Barrington Stage Company Photo
Review: FAITH HEALER at Barrington Stage Company

Friel harnesses the power of story telling common to both that culture and contemporary theater to weave a tightly woven tapestry with such depth, richness, and color it could easily be compared to the work of the great impressionist painters. Under Boyd’s direction, Innvar, Dold, and Egolf show themselves to be consummate professionals.

4
Pilgrim Festival Chorus to Hold Fall Open Rehearsals & Auditions in September Photo
Pilgrim Festival Chorus to Hold Fall Open Rehearsals & Auditions in September

Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), a South Shore-based premiere volunteer community choral ensemble, will invite singers to “Open Rehearsals and Auditions” on Mondays, September 11 and 18, 6:30 pm, at Faith Community Church.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Video Video: First Look at A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AMERICAN IDIOT
Academy Playhouse (7/27-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/08-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fantasticks
Provincetown Theater (7/10-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Band's Visit
Huntington Theatre (11/11-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stand Up If You're Here Tonight
Huntington Theatre, Maso Studio (1/20-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wild Kratts Live 2.0: Activate Creature Power
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THT Rep presents The Glass Menagerie
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/28-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sixties Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/28-9/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (11/21-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You