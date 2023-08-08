Boston Ballet Reveals 2023–2024 Company Roster

Boston Ballet Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen has announced the 2023–2024 season roster. The Company includes a diverse roster of 67 professional dancers from around the world. Seven new dancers join the main Company, eight new dancers join Boston Ballet's second Company, Boston Ballet II (BBII), and nine Boston Ballet dancers received promotions for the upcoming season.

“We have a diverse and talented roster of dancers at Boston Ballet this season, and I am thrilled to welcome these new Company and BBII members from around the globe,” said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. “I am looking forward to seeing them shine in our ambitious 60th season, that showcases the best of the past, present, and future of ballet with beloved classical favorites and exciting world premieres. Our audiences will enjoy getting to know the dancers and what they will bring to our versatile repertoire.”

Thirty-five percent of the Company self-identifies as BIPOC and multi-racial and has representation from 15 nationalities. BBII alumni comprise 34 percent of the Company.

Boston Ballet welcomes seven new dancers to the Company: Yue Shi (Tangshan, Hebei, China) as a principal dancer; Chenxin Liu (Chenzhou, Hunan) as a second soloist; Alexandria Heath (Gilbert, Arizona), Courtney Nitting (Lafayette, New Jersey), Emma Topalova (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), Alexa Torres (Santiago, Dominican Republic), and Isaac Mueller (Littleton, Colorado) as artists of the Company.

Nissinen also previously announced the following promotions. Soloist Chisako Oga has been promoted to the rank of principal dancer. Second Soloist Sun Woo Lee has been promoted to the rank of soloist. Artists Tyson Clark, Louise Hautefeuille, Sage Humphries, Sangmin Lee, and Daniel Rubin have been promoted to the rank of second soloists. Boston Ballet II dancers Brooke Wilson and Sydney Williams have been promoted to artists of the Company.

New dancers to join BBII include Kylie Dyson (Clearwater, Florida), Sydney Santo Domingo (East Hanover, New Jersey), Wesley Miller (Columbia, South Carolina), Austen McDonald (Sydney Australia), and Samuel Ming Yuan (Singapore). Emily Aston (Newport Beach, California), Sumin Lee (Ilsan, South Korea), and Alexander Nicolosi (Shreveport, Louisiana) have been promoted to BBII from the Graduate Program.