Boston Ballet Announces Contract Extension For Music Director Mischa Santora

Boston Ballet Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen announces a five-year contract extension for Beatrice H. Barrett Music Director's Chair Mischa Santora. Santora has led the Boston Ballet Orchestra (BBO) since 2018.

“Mischa has been an invaluable asset to Boston Ballet. His leadership amplifies not only the immense talent of the Boston Ballet Orchestra but also that of our dancers. I am thrilled to continue to work with Mischa to take the music and the orchestra to new heights for seasons to come,” said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. “Mischa has already made great advances with BBO and has opened new levels of excellence within the orchestra, which has never sounded better. I look forward to this continued trajectory under Mischa's leadership.”

Mischa Santora joined Boston Ballet as Music Director in 2018. During this time, he has partnered with Nissinen to further Boston Ballet's commitment to live music. Santora's recent projects include creating a soundscape for William Forsythe's world premiere Défilé, leading the BBO during Boston Ballet's virtual season, helping produce virtual content of the orchestra, and acting as a partner for Boston Ballet's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion work. This upcoming season, Santora will be composing a new work for Ken Ossola's world premiere as part of Spring Experience in May 2024. This new work will combine orchestral sounds with live electronics, created and performed by guest artist Michael Cain.

"I am delighted to be continuing my work as Music Director of the Boston Ballet Orchestra. The last five seasons have been an incredible journey in so many ways, and I cannot wait to get started with the next five,” said Santora. “I feel grateful to be able to perform not only the great traditional ballet repertoire but also many contemporary productions in a wide range of musical styles. The Boston Ballet Orchestra is a superb ensemble with the highest artistic standards, and it is a thrill to experience the collective artistry and technical expertise night after night, both on stage and in the pit.



"I am deeply grateful for Mikko's artistic vision and unwavering commitment to live music. The Company has embraced innovation and creativity throughout the organization, and the music department is no exception. It is exciting to be part of such a dynamic ballet company, actively paving the way for the future of the performing arts."

Born to Hungarian parents in the Netherlands, Santora moved to Switzerland at the age of three where he began to study violin with his father, a former member of the Lucerne Symphony. After he received a diploma in violin and teaching from the Academy for School and Church Music in Lucerne, Santora continued his violin studies with Professor Thomas Brandis, former concertmaster of the Berlin Philharmonic, at the Hochschule der Künste in Berlin. Santora subsequently undertook conducting studies with Otto-Werner Mueller at the Curtis Institute of Music.

Santora guest conducted many of the leading orchestras around the world, including the Philadelphia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Minnesota Orchestra, National Symphony (DC), Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra, Basel Symphony, Hungarian National Philharmonic, Israel Chamber Orchestra, Seoul Philharmonic, Taiwan National Philharmonic, West Australian Symphony, and the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, among many others.

Former positions include music director of the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, Hungarian International Opera Festival, New York Youth Symphony, and associate conductor of the Minnesota Orchestra. He continues to present interdisciplinary, culturally inclusive programs as the artistic director of the MacPhail Spotlight Concert Series in Minneapolis and the Minnesota Bach Ensemble. Santora recently gave his debut with Boston University Chamber Orchestra. Santora recently gave his debut performances with the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, the Boston University Chamber Orchestra, and the Porto Alegre Symphony Orchestra (Brazil).

Offering on average one hundred services a season at Citizens Bank Opera House, the Boston Ballet Orchestra is the second largest orchestra in New England, serving Boston Ballet, one of the leading ballet companies in America. Led by music director Mischa Santora and select guest conductors, the orchestra's repertoire ranges from full length classical ballets to mixed repertoire and contemporary ballets.