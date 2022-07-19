Boch Center's Summer Arts Employment Program Returns To In-person

The Boch Center has announced the launch of this summer's award-winning City Spotlights Leadership Program as fully in-person for the first time in three years. During the paid six-week youth employment program, 27 Boston teens will develop leadership skills using the performing arts. This year's participants represent 7 Boston neighborhoods and 18 Greater Boston schools. Since 2012, the program has employed nearly 350 teen leaders.

This year's City Spotlights Summer Leadership Program participants have selected the theme: Exploring Equality vs. Equity in Community Systems; Examining How Resources Impact Outcomes. The teens will be advocating for resources to be invested into their communities, to create opportunities for all to achieve success.

"We're now in our twelfth year of the City Spotlights Leadership Program, and I couldn't be happier to have our teens finally back in-person at the Shubert Theatre for the summer," said Josiah A. Spaulding, Jr., President & CEO of the Boch Center. "The leadership, community, and career development training that this program provides creates a foundation for these teens to grow into adults who will champion change, drive innovation, and ensure our community's long-term vitality. We hope members of the community will join us at one of the exciting City Spotlights events this summer!"

City Spotlights is a unique youth employment program that empowers local teens to become leaders in school, at home and in their communities by using their creative voices. Core components of the paid six-week program include leadership training, community advocacy, and job readiness, each of which helps teens develop skills necessary to navigate the rapidly changing 21st century. Program highlights include a flash mob tour across Boston (Wednesday, July 20), an advocacy day at the Massachusetts State House (Thursday, July 21), a series of community workshops (July 27-August 3) and an original artistic showcase on the Shubert Theatre stage (August 10).

All members of the Greater Boston community are welcome and encouraged to attend the upcoming State House advocacy day Thursday, July 21, at 10:30AM.

City Spotlights Leadership Program is sponsored by the City of Boston's Department of Youth Engagement & Employment/Successlink, John Hancock MLK Scholars, Someone Else's Child, National Endowment for the Arts, Wonderfund, Encore Boston Harbor, Music Drives Us Foundation, The Boch Family Foundation, First Republic Bank, Albert O. Wilson Foundation, Berkshire Bank, Boston Centers for Youth & Families, The Ramsey McCluskey Family Foundation, and many individual and private donors.