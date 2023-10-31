Berkshire Theatre Group and The Trustees of Reservation to Launch Collaborative Holiday Experience

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and The Trustees of Reservations (The Trustees) are launching a magical collaboration that will enchant audiences and usher in the holiday spirit this winter. With a shared commitment to creating memorable experiences, this partnership promises a blend of theatre, nature and festive cheer.

This collaboration will allow patrons who purchase tickets to the beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, returning this holiday season to its original stage at Berkshire Theatre Group's Unicorn Theatre, an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets for the same day to the 5pm entry of the renowned Winterlights at Naumkeag. This “double feature” opportunity invites theatergoers to immerse themselves in the timeless tale of A Christmas Carol at BTG, as well as a journey to Naumkeag's Winterlights where historic gardens are transformed into a mesmerizing winter wonderland, uniting the power of live theatre with the enchanting spectacle of sparkling lights and festive artistry.

Patrons who purchase a ticket to any regular season performance of A Christmas Carol at The Unicorn Theatre will receive exclusive access to purchase tickets for Winterlights for 5pm entry on the same day as the performance. The ticket access is on a one for one basis. For example, one ticket to A Christmas Carol entitles you access to purchase one ticket to Winterlights; two tickets to A Christmas Carol entitles you access to two tickets to Winterlights and so on. Last year the Winterlights sold out, so this is another opportunity to get tickets.

Parking will be available at the Berkshire Theatre Group's Unicorn Theatre for patrons who are attending both A Christmas Carol and Winterlights. Patrons should park as they normally would for their performance of A Christmas Carol and a Naumkeag representative will be there starting at 4:45pm to check patrons into Winterlights. For those who are only attending Winterlights, parking is at The Playhouse Theatre. To make the journey between both theatres and Naumkeag seamless, a complimentary shuttle service will be provided from the Unicorn Theatre parking lot, ensuring a hassle-free transition between the two venues.

Indulge in the festive atmosphere at the BTG holiday pop-up shop at the Unicorn Theatre, open one hour prior to showtime and during intermission of A Christmas Carol. Delight your taste buds with a selection of hot beverages, seasonal snacks, wine and beer, all while exploring a treasure trove of holiday items. Discover local delights such as honey and maple syrup sourced from nearby farms, and explore exclusive BTG swag to bring the magic of the season home with you.

This collaboration between Berkshire Theatre Group and Naumkeag celebrates the essence of the holiday season in Stockbridge, offering a unique opportunity for families, friends and theatre enthusiasts to come together and create lasting memories.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visitClick Here or contact the box office by calling 413-997-4444. Ticket holders for A Christmas Carol will receive an email containing instructions to purchase tickets for Winterlights.

The BTG box office is open Tuesday through Saturday 12-5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.

About Berkshire Theatre Group

The Colonial Theatre, founded in 1903, and Berkshire Theatre Festival, founded in 1928, are two of the most historic cultural organizations in the Berkshires. In 2010, under the leadership of Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire, the two organizations merged to form Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG). Berkshire Theatre Group's mission is to support wide ranging artistic exploration and acclaimed performances in theatre, dance, music and entertainment. Every year, BTG produces and presents performances to over 68,000 attendees and, through our Educational Program, serves over 10,000 Berkshire County school children annually. In July

2020, Berkshire Theatre was the first company in the United States to earn approval from Actors' Equity Association to produce a musical (Godspell) in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

About Trustees of Reservation

Founded by landscape architect Charles Eliot in 1891, The Trustees has, for more than 130 years, been a catalyst for important ideas, endeavors, and progress in Massachusetts. As a steward of distinctive and dynamic places of both historic and cultural value, The Trustees is the nation's first preservation and conservation organization, and its landscapes and landmarks continue to inspire discussion, innovation, and action today as they did in the past. We are a nonprofit, supported by members, friends and donors and our 123 sites are destinations for residents, members, and visitors alike, welcoming millions of guests annually. thetrustees.org.