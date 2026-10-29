Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Berkshire Theatre Group Unveils November Concerts at The Colonial Theatre and The Garage
Events include blues-rock and theatrical comedy at The Colonial Theatre alongside a free family concert and Disney sing-along.
November at The Colonial Theatre and The Garage brings blues-rock guitar riffs, musical comedy and family sing-alongs to Pittsfield, with Thunderbeard: A Tribute to ZZ Top, Yes Darling with Ryan Montbleau and Hayley Jane, a free Kids Concert with Terry A La Berry and Friends and The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals: Disney Sing Along. Gather a few friends or bring the family for an afternoon or evening out before the holiday bustle begins.
On Friday, November 6 at 7:30pm, Thunderbeard: A Tribute to ZZ Top brings the sound and swagger of ZZ Top to The Colonial Theatre. With signature beards, driving guitar riffs and authentic showmanship, the tribute spans the band's blues-driven rock of the 1970s and MTV-era hits, including 'La Grange,' 'Sharp Dressed Man,' 'Gimme All Your Lovin'' and 'Legs.'
On Friday, November 13 at 7:30pm, Yes Darling with Ryan Montbleau and Hayley Jane brings a blend of concert and theatrical comedy to The Colonial Theatre. Playing heightened versions of themselves, the longtime collaborators explore the humor and complications of modern relationships through an original score, quick-witted banter and a 1970s variety-show aesthetic. Their music moves through folk, blues, jazz, ska and pop as onstage chemistry meets life offstage.
On Saturday, November 21 at 11:30am, Kids Concerts with Terry A La Berry and Friends gives young music lovers a lively start to Saturday with a free interactive performance in The Garage at The Colonial Theatre. Known for his work as Arlo Guthrie's drummer, Terry brings original songs, laughter and opportunities for children and families to make music together. Capacity is limited to 75.
On Saturday, November 21 at 2pm, The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals: Disney Sing Along invites families to spend an afternoon singing along to Disney favorites with a rock-infused twist at The Colonial Theatre. With costumes, theatrical vocals and plenty of chances to sing along, the concert travels through generations of beloved songs, from Mary Poppins and The Lion King to Frozen and Moana. Families are invited to come in costume and join the fun.
Tickets may be purchased by visiting berkshiretheatregroup.org, calling the BTG Ticket Office at 413-997-4444 or visiting the ticket office at 111 South Street in Pittsfield, home to The Colonial Theatre and The Garage.
BERKSHIRE THEATRE GROUP NOVEMBER 2026 CALENDAR
Friday, November 6 at 7:30pm – Thunderbeard: A Tribute to ZZ Top
The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Tickets: $30 to $40
Friday, November 13 at 7:30pm – Yes Darling with Ryan Montbleau and Hayley Jane
The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Tickets: $30 to $40
Saturday, November 21 at 11:30am – Kids Concerts with Terry A La Berry and Friends
The Garage at The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Tickets: Free, General Admission; capacity limited to 75
Saturday, November 21 at 2pm – The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals: Disney Sing Along
The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Tickets: $15 Kids / $25 Adults
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