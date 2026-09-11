Berkshire Pulse Unveils 2026 Fall Youth And Adult Programming

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The Fall Session begins September 14th! Berkshire Pulse invites dancers, movers, and curious community members of all ages and experience levels to discover the joy of movement through a diverse lineup of classes offered at our Housatonic studios.

Berkshire Pulse's fall schedule includes the return of our most popular classes – such as Creative Dance, Community Ballet, and Flamenco – alongside new classes featuring additional styles and new Pulse teaching artists. All Pulse classes provide welcoming opportunities to build skills, explore new forms of expression, and connect with others through movement.

Youth Performing Arts Program

Youth Performing Arts Program

Pulse's Youth Performing Arts Program (PAP) provides an in-depth, interdisciplinary learning experience to young dancers ages 4 to 18. From the start of their training, students are introduced to dance practice with an equal emphasis on technical development as well as artistic exploration. As they progress in age and level, a comprehensive curriculum encourages students to expand their creative language while challenging their intellectual, technical, and artistic abilities.

Some of our exciting 2026 Fall youth offerings include:

AfroBeats with Mustapha Braimah

Acro Basics with Erin Naylor

Young Choreographers Workshop with Susan Quinn

Intro to Dance with Erin Naylor

Adaptive Dance with Sarah Daunt

Community Classes for Adults and Teens

Community Classes

Berkshire Pulse's Community Class program offers a wide range of creative classes for people of any age or ability, from beginners to professionals. We are proud to offer an intergenerational program, with students ranging from teenagers to those in their 80s. We believe that dance is for everyone, and we strive to provide a space where you can explore your creativity, develop your skills, and connect with a vibrant community of fellow dancers. These classes are drop-ins, meaning no full-session commitment is required!

This session, we are thrilled to introduce several new classes and teaching artists to our roster:

Toca Y Goza Drumming with Angel Lau

Dances of Central + West Africa with Nkoula Badilla and Angel Lau

Line Dancing with Damari Taylor

Jazz Dance for Musical Theater with George Pinney

Contemporary with Madisyn Boussie

Looking for Classes as an Absolute Beginner?

Start Here.

Try our increasingly popular Absolute Beginner series! These classes are specifically designed to make getting started approachable, enjoyable, and rewarding for our Adult and Teen community.

Fall offerings especially suited to beginners include:

Community Modern for Absolute Beginners with Pulse Founder/Artistic Director Bettina Montano

Community Ballet for Absolute Beginners with Jennifer Foster-Drake

Hip Hop for Absolute Beginners with Jody Greene

Shake Your Soul with Madeline Depres-Chen

Jazz Dance for Musical Theater with George Pinney

Variations/Repertory with Jennifer Foster-Drake

New Teaching Artists

We have several new teaching artists in the studio this session! We're excited to welcome them to the Pulse community and can't wait for our students to experience all they have to offer.

Damari Taylor

Damari Taylor - You might recognize Damari from the front desk at Berkshire Pulse, but this session, she will also be teaching Line Dancing! Currently pursuing a degree in Elementary and Special Education, she is driven by a passion for creating supportive, inclusive environments where children can learn and thrive. With a naturally creative spirit and a love for connecting with others, Damari brings enthusiasm, patience, and positivity to every opportunity.

George Pinney - Nominated for a Tony Award and a National Broadway Theatre Award for choreography for Blast!, George Pinney received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography for the PBS broadcast of Blast! Professor Emeritus and creator and former Head of the B.F.A. in Musical Theatre in the Department of Theatre, Drama, and Contemporary Dance at Indiana University, George has directed and/or choreographed for Broadway, the West End of London, national and international tours, regional theatres, and more than one hundred university productions.

Mustapha Braimah

Mustapha Braimah - Mustapha taught over the summer for our Hip Hop & Street Style intensive, but now he will be teaching AfroBeats this Fall. He is a distinguished artist-scholar from Ghana, West Africa, with an impressive career spanning over two decades of international experience and high artistic acclaim. His lifelong commitment to the arts encompasses a multifaceted role as a choreographer, educator, curator, performer, musician, and administrator, underscoring his versatility and dedication to diverse realms of artistic expression.

Class Schedules and Registration

For class schedules, registration, and more information, visit Berkshire Pulse's Youth Performing Arts Program and Community Classes pages.

Tuition Assistance

Pulse and the creative arts are for everyone. Each year, Pulse's Tuition Assistance program helps children and adults in Berkshire County and beyond who cannot afford tuition to participate in movement, music, and theater classes.

The program ensures that everyone, regardless of economic circumstances, has a place to express themselves, connect with others, and lead a healthy, active life. With financial need continuing to grow, Pulse provides 20%–100% tuition assistance, ranging from $120 to $3,000 per student, and has never turned away a student because of an inability to pay.

Today, approximately 1 in 6 Pulse participants receives tuition assistance. Click here or email susan@berkshirepulse.org to learn more and apply to our tuition assistance program!

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